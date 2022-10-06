Need for Speed Unbound

polonyc2

A new Need for Speed will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this December, featuring the return of Criterion as the lead developer for the first time in close to a decade

titled 'Need for Speed Unbound', Criterion's long-awaited return to the racing scene will utilize new-gen consoles and the Frostbite Engine to deliver 4K 60fps visuals in a free-roaming open world called Lakeshore...the physics will run at a high frame-rate as well, offering "more control and nuance to the physical movement of the cars," creative director Kieran Crimmins says...the game will feature the input of rapper A$AP Rocky, who will have his own mode in the new entry which also marks the franchise's return to its street racing roots

launches December 2nd (Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin)...

https://www.ign.com/articles/need-for-speed-unbound-announced-ps5-xbox-pc

 
Domingo

Domingo

It looks like NFS Underground infused with that Street Fighter 6 "graffiti splash" look. I like arcade racers, so I'll probably snag it at some point. I don't necessarily like that aesthetic, but I don't hate it, either.
 
P

polonyc2

Domingo said:
It looks like NFS Underground infused with that Street Fighter 6 "graffiti splash" look. I like arcade racers, so I'll probably snag it at some point. I don't necessarily like that aesthetic, but I don't hate it, either.
I'm not feeling the anime aesthetic either...I guess they needed to try something new to reboot the franchise
 
Westwood

Westwood

Armenius said:
The worst NFS games were made by Criterion, though...
I think it was Carbon that was the best. Where you could really modify the looks of the car by lowering it, modding the fenders, etc.
 
Westwood

Westwood

polonyc2 said:
Need for Speed Unbound Official Car List

https://www.ea.com/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-unbound/about/car-list
1976-volkswagen-golf-gti.jpg


wat
 
Domingo

Domingo

My favorites are Most Wanted (the first one), Underground 1, Hot Pursuit (the newer one), and Rivals. The first 4 of the old games were all good, but tough to compare to the newer ones.
 
