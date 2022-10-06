A new Need for Speed will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this December, featuring the return of Criterion as the lead developer for the first time in close to a decadetitled 'Need for Speed Unbound', Criterion's long-awaited return to the racing scene will utilize new-gen consoles and the Frostbite Engine to deliver 4K 60fps visuals in a free-roaming open world called Lakeshore...the physics will run at a high frame-rate as well, offering "more control and nuance to the physical movement of the cars," creative director Kieran Crimmins says...the game will feature the input of rapper A$AP Rocky, who will have his own mode in the new entry which also marks the franchise's return to its street racing rootslaunches December 2nd (Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin)...