Need computer for older parent

Hey Guys. I'm looking for a budget PC for my elderly dad. He just needs something to do some light internet browsing and word processing. I have an extra monitor/keyboard/mouse so I'm just looking for a budget PC. I don't need anything fancy, just something reliable that boots up and runs fine. My pricing is flexible depending on what you have but I'm not looking to spend more than about $300 Shipping would be to 92557 or I can drive to pick up if you live in SoCal. Let me know what you got. Thanks!!