Need computer for older parent

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Johnny78, Jan 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM.

  1. Jan 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM #1
    Johnny78

    Johnny78 [H]ard|Gawd

    Hey Guys. I'm looking for a budget PC for my elderly dad. He just needs something to do some light internet browsing and word processing. I have an extra monitor/keyboard/mouse so I'm just looking for a budget PC. I don't need anything fancy, just something reliable that boots up and runs fine. My pricing is flexible depending on what you have but I'm not looking to spend more than about $300

    Shipping would be to 92557 or I can drive to pick up if you live in SoCal. Let me know what you got. Thanks!!
     
  2. Jan 15, 2020 at 8:47 PM #2
    Jasonx82

    Jasonx82 [H]ardness Supreme

    Dell Optiplex 755/760? C2D/2GB free
    I have a few phased out systems he can have Im in socal
     
  3. Jan 15, 2020 at 8:48 PM #3
    bustah

    bustah Limp Gawd

