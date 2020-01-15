FS: Lenovo ThinkCentre M93p Tiny Desktop PC

I have one Lenovo ThinkCentre M93p Tiny Desktop PC for sale with the following specs. This machine was pulled from a smoke-free corporate environment. No Lenovo warranty remaining. These are great for use as an HTPC, general office work, you name it. Measures just 7" x 1.35" x 7.17" and 2.9lbs. Wifi antenna is included, but I forgot to photograph it. Lenovo product specs: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/desktops/thinkcentre/m-series-tiny/m93-m93p/ Original Lenovo 65W A/C Adapter included. Will come with Windows 10 1903 pre-installed and activated via the Win7 CoA sticker. Systems are freshly imaged and have been updated to the latest BIOS. Asking $100 shipped. Payment via PayPal. Please add 3% if paying via "Goods and Services". This is ready to ship out and will ship within one business day via USPS Priority Mail. Heatware: NobleX13 (207-0-0) Specs: Intel Core i5-4570T CPU Intel HD 4600 Graphics Dual DisplayPort + VGA 8GB DDR3L-1600 (2x4GB modules) 128 GB SATA Samsung SSD Intel Wireless-N 7260 802.11 M.2 a/b/g/n NIC card Intel I217LM Gigabit Ethernet Realtek ALC221 HD Audio Photos: {} {}