FS: Lenovo ThinkCentre M93p Tiny Desktop PC

    I have one Lenovo ThinkCentre M93p Tiny Desktop PC for sale with the following specs. This machine was pulled from a smoke-free corporate environment. No Lenovo warranty remaining. These are great for use as an HTPC, general office work, you name it. Measures just 7" x 1.35" x 7.17" and 2.9lbs.

    Wifi antenna is included, but I forgot to photograph it.

    Lenovo product specs: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/desktops/thinkcentre/m-series-tiny/m93-m93p/

    Original Lenovo 65W A/C Adapter included. Will come with Windows 10 1903 pre-installed and activated via the Win7 CoA sticker. Systems are freshly imaged and have been updated to the latest BIOS.

    Asking $100 shipped. Payment via PayPal. Please add 3% if paying via "Goods and Services".

    This is ready to ship out and will ship within one business day via USPS Priority Mail.

    Heatware: NobleX13 (207-0-0)

    Specs:
    • Intel Core i5-4570T CPU
    • Intel HD 4600 Graphics
    • Dual DisplayPort + VGA
    • 8GB DDR3L-1600 (2x4GB modules)
    • 128 GB SATA Samsung SSD
    • Intel Wireless-N 7260 802.11 M.2 a/b/g/n NIC card
    • Intel I217LM Gigabit Ethernet
    • Realtek ALC221 HD Audio
    Photos:

    20200114_222257.jpg 20200114_222318.jpg
     
