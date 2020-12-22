Need advice on new build

Hello, it's been awhile since I've been in the forum here, and boy do I miss the website, but my current rig is finally showing it's age so I'm going to build myself a new PC but need some advice.



I can't fund the form that we used to be asked to use, but I'll try and post any off the items I remember.



First I'd like to keep the cost to under $3k USD, but counting the monitor, keyboard, OS, etc...



The PC us strictly for gaming. Mostly open world survival games, often with a bunch of mods, as well as shooters.



I won't be using any parts from my current system in the new build, as I'll be handing my current system to my wife to use for her quilting software



I really only have a couple questions at this time, first I had initially planned on going with a i7-10800 & rtx 3080, but would one of the new ryzen 3 cpu and/or a new Radeon gpu be better choices?



My second question is, can anyone suggest a very good case that has the window and components on the right side of the case? With my setup I have to have my case to the left of my desk, but I'd be nice to be able to see it's interior while sitting at my desk. I'd prefer one that accepts a full sized atx board, and has enough room for water cooling (I'm going to air cool initially, but want to build a custom loop for it at a later date.)



Thanks in advance for any advice