New build opinions!

Candiss

Hello all,

It's been a while since I built a PC. Roughly 2013 was my last build, and aside from a recent GPU swap, it's lasted unchanged and unbothered since then. It still runs games as a moderate level, however it is slowly but surely dying and as such I find myself back in the market for a new build. I've been doing some (light) research and I know I want another high-end build that will hopefully last me as long as the last. I'm willing to pump money into this as I spend a lot of time gaming, especially we're all now in a pandemic! I also know I want a fancier build than before - RGB, clear side case (etc). I've always wanted it so why not!

I've pulled together the below list, and I would appreciate any input as to what people think could be better, or potential alternatives that may last longer. E.G if it's only £/$100 to upgrade the CPU and it's a big boost, why not y'know? This will be a complete new build, with the exception of the GPU, everything else will remain in my current build (I have plans for it).

CaseFractal Design Meshify C
MotherboardGigabyte X299X Aorus Master X299 LGA 2066 E-ATX Motherboard
CPUIntel Core i9 10900X Cascade Lake-X Processor/CPU
CPU CoolerGigabyte Aorus Liquid Cooler 240mm All-in-One CPU Cooler
RAMCorsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Quad Channel Memory (RAM) Kit
Storage #1WD Blue 1TB 2.5" 7mm Solid State Drive/SSD
Storage #2Samsung 860 QVO 2TB Solid State Drive/SSD
Storage #3-
Additional FansCorsair LL120 RGB 120mm Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fan
PSUCORSAIR RMx Series RM750x (2018) 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
OSWindows 10 Home 64Bit English DVD - OEM
GPUASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX OC 10GB GDDR6X Graphics Card

This is currently what i'm thinking. Yes I know the GPU is impossible to get, but I have a 2060 that I can use until I can find one - I'm in no immediate rush there.

Last point, I am an Intel / Nvidia kind of guy. Years now they've never steered me wrong, and lasted a very decent amount of time, so would appreciate sticking to those brands. Other than that, any input / advice is greatly welcomed! Oh, and perhaps a little confirmation that these parts actually can work together would be nice haha.

Cheers
 
LukeTbk

First comment would be the motherboard pricing, could be just me from where I look from but it seem to be a very expensive motherboard normally and even more so right now, you do keep your computer a long time so maybe you can enjoy that much headroom for expansion, but do you really need that much of a board ? Hard to give comments without knowing what you do / plan for a computer.
 
Keljian

I would change up the case for a Lian li mesh ii performance model, better airflow when the fans are populated. Bequiet shadow wing fans all around.

Also, would reconsider the cooler.
 
Candiss

LukeTbk said:
First comment would be the motherboard pricing, could be just me from where I look from but it seem to be a very expensive motherboard normally and even more so right now, you do keep your computer a long time so maybe you can enjoy that much headroom for expansion, but do you really need that much of a board ? Hard to give comments without knowing what you do / plan for a computer.
It'll be 99% for gaming. I don't do any kind of video rendering, 3D or animation work really. I just want to be able to play a lot of games in a very, very high graphic quality, as I will also be investing in monitors soon too! RE the Motherboard, yes I agree it's quite pricey. The one thing I did with my current build was cheap out on the MoBo and as such couldn't upgrade it over time as I wanted to, so I kind of went the other way with this one. Any others you might recommend?

Keljian said:
I would change up the case for a Lian li mesh ii performance model, better airflow when the fans are populated. Bequiet shadow wing fans all around.

Also, would reconsider the cooler.
I'll look into the case, thanks! Any other recommendations for a CPU cooler?
 
Dan_D

Candiss said:
It'll be 99% for gaming. I don't do any kind of video rendering, 3D or animation work really. I just want to be able to play a lot of games in a very, very high graphic quality, as I will also be investing in monitors soon too! RE the Motherboard, yes I agree it's quite pricey. The one thing I did with my current build was cheap out on the MoBo and as such couldn't upgrade it over time as I wanted to, so I kind of went the other way with this one. Any others you might recommend?


I'll look into the case, thanks! Any other recommendations for a CPU cooler?
If your gaming, ditch X299 and the 10900X. The 10900K can clock higher and it's cheaper. X299 is a dead platform and is going nowhere. You talked about going cheap on the motherboard and not being able to upgrade it, well that's exactly where X299 is going to land you. Sure, you could opt for a 14 or 18 core CPU, but those come with a higher cost and considerable power consumption and heat to dissipate. At least with LGA 1200 you have Rocket Lake as an upgrade option. Additionally, you won't have to use four sticks of RAM for quad-channel memory. Which BTW doesn't accomplish anything in games anyway. There is zero benefit to going with an HEDT motherboard and CPU for gaming purposes. 64GB also does fuck all for gaming. You are better off with 16-32GB of higher clocked memory. It will also cost less. The configuration is simple enough that you'll have plenty of PCIe lanes off of Z490 and a 10900K or similar. Again, no reason to go HEDT here.

Even if you were using a more complex configuration, you can put an RTX 3090 on PCIe 3.0 with only x8 lanes and there is no loss in performance vs. PCIe 4.0 with x16 lanes. I know, I've tested it.
 
