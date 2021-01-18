New build opinions!

(I have plans for it)

Case Fractal Design Meshify C Motherboard Gigabyte X299X Aorus Master X299 LGA 2066 E-ATX Motherboard CPU Intel Core i9 10900X Cascade Lake-X Processor/CPU CPU Cooler Gigabyte Aorus Liquid Cooler 240mm All-in-One CPU Cooler RAM Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Quad Channel Memory (RAM) Kit Storage #1 WD Blue 1TB 2.5" 7mm Solid State Drive/SSD Storage #2 Samsung 860 QVO 2TB Solid State Drive/SSD Storage #3 - Additional Fans Corsair LL120 RGB 120mm Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fan PSU CORSAIR RMx Series RM750x (2018) 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply OS Windows 10 Home 64Bit English DVD - OEM GPU ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX OC 10GB GDDR6X Graphics Card

Hello all,It's been a while since I built a PC. Roughly 2013 was my last build, and aside from a recent GPU swap, it's lasted unchanged and unbothered since then. It still runs games as a moderate level, however it is slowly but surely dying and as such I find myself back in the market for a new build. I've been doing some (light) research and I know I want another high-end build that will hopefully last me as long as the last. I'm willing to pump money into this as I spend a lot of time gaming, especially we're all now in a pandemic! I also know I want a fancier build than before - RGB, clear side case (etc). I've always wanted it so why not!I've pulled together the below list, and I would appreciate any input as to what people think could be better, or potential alternatives that may last longer. E.G if it's only £/$100 to upgrade the CPU and it's a big boost, why not y'know? This will be a complete new build, with the exception of the GPU, everything else will remain in my current buildThis is currently what i'm thinking. Yes I know the GPU is impossible to get, but I have a 2060 that I can use until I can find one - I'm in no immediate rush there.Last point, I am an Intel / Nvidia kind of guy. Years now they've never steered me wrong, and lasted a very decent amount of time, so would appreciate sticking to those brands. Other than that, any input / advice is greatly welcomed! Oh, and perhaps a little confirmation that these parts actually can work together would be nice haha.Cheers