New build opinions!

Hello all,
It's been a while since I built a PC. Roughly 2013 was my last build, and aside from a recent GPU swap, it's lasted unchanged and unbothered since then. It still runs games as a moderate level, however it is slowly but surely dying and as such I find myself back in the market for a new build. I've been doing some (light) research and I know I want another high-end build that will hopefully last me as long as the last. I'm willing to pump money into this as I spend a lot of time gaming, especially we're all now in a pandemic! I also know I want a fancier build than before - RGB, clear side case (etc). I've always wanted it so why not!
I've pulled together the below list, and I would appreciate any input as to what people think could be better, or potential alternatives that may last longer. E.G if it's only £/$100 to upgrade the CPU and it's a big boost, why not y'know? This will be a complete new build, with the exception of the GPU, everything else will remain in my current build (I have plans for it).
This is currently what i'm thinking. Yes I know the GPU is impossible to get, but I have a 2060 that I can use until I can find one - I'm in no immediate rush there.
Last point, I am an Intel / Nvidia kind of guy. Years now they've never steered me wrong, and lasted a very decent amount of time, so would appreciate sticking to those brands. Other than that, any input / advice is greatly welcomed! Oh, and perhaps a little confirmation that these parts actually can work together would be nice haha.
Cheers
|Case
|Fractal Design Meshify C
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X299X Aorus Master X299 LGA 2066 E-ATX Motherboard
|CPU
|Intel Core i9 10900X Cascade Lake-X Processor/CPU
|CPU Cooler
|Gigabyte Aorus Liquid Cooler 240mm All-in-One CPU Cooler
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Quad Channel Memory (RAM) Kit
|Storage #1
|WD Blue 1TB 2.5" 7mm Solid State Drive/SSD
|Storage #2
|Samsung 860 QVO 2TB Solid State Drive/SSD
|Storage #3
|-
|Additional Fans
|Corsair LL120 RGB 120mm Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fan
|PSU
|CORSAIR RMx Series RM750x (2018) 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
|OS
|Windows 10 Home 64Bit English DVD - OEM
|GPU
|ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX OC 10GB GDDR6X Graphics Card
