Need advice on hardware/software for custom NAS

I am looking to build a custom NAS solution primarily to host my PLEX library. I have about 35TB spread across six WD 8TB Red drives using StableBit DrivePool. It works, but if I lose a drive I lose a lot of data. I am also down to about 10TB of free space, so I would like to start planning the next solution. I was thinking of getting a Synology system, but I feel like I can get more for my money doing it myself.



I do not have a server rack, so I would prefer a tower chassis if a decent one exists that I can stash away in the closet. If there are no good ones, then I can look into a small server cage to rack the chassis. Thinking minimum of 12 bays, but more is better, for SATA drives. I want to create a RAID (not sure which type yet so open to recommendations here as well) and be able to add disks over time (as I can afford them). I figure I can start with four or five 10TB drives, and add more over time.



What OS and software should I run? I know Windows with DrivePool, but I feel like there are better solutions available. Just want something that is reliable and works as a NAS for Windows.