Need Advice on Data Recovery

I have a Windows 2008R2 Server that just got nailed hard. The drive is not recognized by the controller(LSI 2308 onboard) This is a Supermicro X10SL7-F Motherboard. This drive was part of a RAID1 on that controller. One of the drives shows failed. The other shows ok, but trying to resync. We pulled off the bad drive that had failed and tried to run a Windows Repair procedure off the Install DVD. This hasn't worked because the drivers won't load and recognize the disc even though the controller sees it in the bootup up interface. Windows won't do anything with it and acts like it's not there.



The drive is a 1TB drive that was about 750GB of Data that we need back.



1) I need some recommendations of where to go to?



2) Any estimate(ball park of course) of how much it would cost?



3) If you get data back, is it just a bunch of numbered file names that you have to try and figure out what it is?



Had a bad day so far... Would appreciate any help I can get