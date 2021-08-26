Need advice on 1080 purchase

A

arcsum68

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
404
I am currently out of town working, but was offered an Asus Rog Strix 8gb GTX 1080 that has not been mined and was purchased in 2018 for $380 through a friend. It appears they sell for more than that on ebay and I think here, but I honestly have limited time to look into it to see if its something I should consider. Currently limping along with a 7750, but I also have not been gaming much (cant really). I do plan to get into some drone footage editing through.

Is this a "good" deal consider the current shortage?

TY
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,328
arcsum68 said:
I am currently out of town working, but was offered an Asus Rog Strix 8gb GTX 1080 that has not been mined and was purchased in 2018 for $380 through a friend. It appears they sell for more than that on ebay and I think here, but I honestly have limited time to look into it to see if its something I should consider. Currently limping along with a 7750, but I also have not been gaming much (cant really). I do plan to get into some drone footage editing through.

Is this a "good" deal consider the current shortage?

TY
Click to expand...
Yes. It will be leaps and bounds over your current card, it's a decent price, and it can do about $2 a day if you do decide to mine in your off time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top