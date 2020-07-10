Need Advice new Asus X570-P build

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,903
I have an older Corsair CX750M. Is there any way to make this work on the X570 board?

My config is going to be 16gig, 1070 moving to a 1080TI or 2070, SSD, and a spinny. Pretty bare bones.

Any suggestions on Power supplies at or under $110.00 shipped? Not concerned with lights just want stability.
1st AMD build in years. What am I looking for in the specs description to let me know it has the right connectors?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top