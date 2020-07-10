Need Advice new Asus X570-P build

I have an older Corsair CX750M. Is there any way to make this work on the X570 board?



My config is going to be 16gig, 1070 moving to a 1080TI or 2070, SSD, and a spinny. Pretty bare bones.



Any suggestions on Power supplies at or under $110.00 shipped? Not concerned with lights just want stability.

1st AMD build in years. What am I looking for in the specs description to let me know it has the right connectors?