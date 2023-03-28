Need Advice for setup

Tedstewart1963
want to know the best setup for this system
Case-Corsair 7000D airflow
Cpu- I9-13900k
Gpu- RX-6800 XT Merc 319
MB- Asus ROG Strix Z790-E
Ram -Corsair Vengeance DDR5-64GB
Have air cooler NH-D15 chromax black
want to liquid cool but not high db
didn't put toghether yet but would like to get 6.0 if possible?
Please advice from the experts
Thank-You
