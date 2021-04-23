Need a replacement power supply for this

Hello all
The plug on the end of this power supply is broken, in that the pin section on the end comes away from the body of the plug. Does anyone have any idea what this kind of 4-pin power supply plug is called, and where I might find a replacement for it?
Thanks!
Andy
