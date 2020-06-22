Need a quick tip for case fan control.

zamardii12
So I've been playing a lot of Warzone lately and I've noticed my Micro-ATX build getting hotter than usual, and I realized that all my fans in my case are all just plugged in to run... none of them are thermally controlled. I think the only fan in my case that is thermally controlled is the CPU fan, so what is a quick and simple solution to plug all my fans into something that I can control through software and maybe have something setup so I can control at what temps the fans ramp up?
This is my motherboard btw: https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/H370M Pro4/index.asp#Specification
I found this thing, but not sure it would work for what I am doing: https://www.amazon.com/Electop-Chassis-Cooling-Molex-Controller/dp/B071KNT7FW
Also I found this... https://www.amazon.com/DEEPCOOL-FH-10-Integrated-Occupying-Motherboard/dp/B077YHLDSP
And this: https://www.amazon.com/SilverStone-Technology-Silverstone-Splitter-SST-CPF04-USA/dp/B07N3HP8S5
Not sure which is better or if these do what I want them to do...
Thanks for any tips!
