Need a new, 34GK950G-B or AW3418dw?

Hey guys.
I cannot decide between these two:
apperently the LG has over saturated colours, but i dont know by how much? since this is a new panel perhaps it has better lottery aswell
And the alienware has a big issue with flickering when you OC the monitor. Many reports around. And i dont want to do the hassle sending it back etc.
Lets pretend they cost the same.. which one should I go for?
