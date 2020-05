Need a new, 34GK950G-B or AW3418dw?

Ok so I have not noticed any issues with uniformity, but it's also not something I specifically checked for. Honestly, once I turn a monitor on, I check for dead pixels, blb & ips glow and if I'm happy with my initial result, I quit looking for problems. One thing you learn in the monitor game is that the perfect monitor does not exist!!! Have to find what you can live withI did change the preset to sRGB and found that setting a fairly good default. The popping colors are nice in game, but during desktop use it's a little overwhelming. Also it came with brightness set to 100% which was shockingly bright... I think I settled near 20% or so.I did have to update the firmware out of the box to the newest one, and that took a good 15 or 20mins for the process to finish, but other than that... it's been good to go!Tell me what else to look for and I can give my opinion. So far, it's been great!