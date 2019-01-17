Need a new, 34GK950G-B or AW3418dw?

F

fisker770

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2012
Messages
12
Hey guys.

I cannot decide between these two:

apperently the LG has over saturated colours, but i dont know by how much? since this is a new panel perhaps it has better lottery aswell


And the alienware has a big issue with flickering when you OC the monitor. Many reports around. And i dont want to do the hassle sending it back etc.



Lets pretend they cost the same.. which one should I go for?
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,122
That flicker - I just switched to a 3418dw myself and it's definitely true. At OC refresh rates it does flicker. Sure it's a bummer I can't get 120 but 115 isn't too bad. I'll trade off everything at max and a lower refresh rate any day. As long as it's consistently above 60 or maybe 75 - I'm a happy camper.

I don't have any experience with the LG to offer info but another factor would be your use case and preference. If you like the colors on one vs the other.and does GSync mean anything to you? Now that variable refresh rate on Pascal/Turing is a thing, you might be able to expand your search to non-Gsync / Free sync only monitors as well. FWIW!
 
F

fisker770

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2012
Messages
12
dvsman said:
That flicker - I just switched to a 3418dw myself and it's definitely true. At OC refresh rates it does flicker. Sure it's a bummer I can't get 120 but 115 isn't too bad. I'll trade off everything at max and a lower refresh rate any day. As long as it's consistently above 60 or maybe 75 - I'm a happy camper.

I don't have any experience with the LG to offer info but another factor would be your use case and preference. If you like the colors on one vs the other.and does GSync mean anything to you? Now that variable refresh rate on Pascal/Turing is a thing, you might be able to expand your search to non-Gsync / Free sync only monitors as well. FWIW!
Click to expand...
thanks you.

I have looked into their variable sync, but so far theres not really any ultrawides worth mentioning. and who knows if the lg F version will ever be supported. hmm
 
A

Anemone

Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2004
Messages
901
I saw a Google sheets somewhere where they were tracking the models that worked with Gsync VRR, and the F model was listed. If I were making the choice that's where I'd go, HDR, full DP 1.4 with 10 bit, a low latency mode and VRR support? Make sure you check more before launching however. We'd ideally like to find some folks who report back on the pro's and con's
 
F

fisker770

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2012
Messages
12
Anemone said:
I saw a Google sheets somewhere where they were tracking the models that worked with Gsync VRR, and the F model was listed. If I were making the choice that's where I'd go, HDR, full DP 1.4 with 10 bit, a low latency mode and VRR support? Make sure you check more before launching however. We'd ideally like to find some folks who report back on the pro's and con's
Click to expand...

Ah good idea, thanks.
I found this via reddit, a bunch of sheets, but i cannot find the f-model so far :/ guess I should wait for it and see. hopefully they'll all support it at somepoint. seeing theres ALOT more monitors listed than what nvidia postet


https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/ag5z8m
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,008
https://slickdeals.net/f/12813889-d...9-tax-with-75-dell-promotion-gc?src=frontpage

My Alienware aw3418dw doesn’t flicker at 120hz

You aren’t guaranteed 120hz, you are guaranteed 100hz. That’s why they sell it as an overclock. But most people do get 120hz without flicker.

The difference between 100hz and 120hz is pretty much indistinguishable

Heck I can’t tell the difference between 75Hz and 144hz in my gaming testing with two nice Freesync monitors. Both felt buttery smooth. If you turned Freesync off I could tell, but not with Freesync on.
 
A

Aluminum

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
687
FWIW, the F version of the LG 34" ultrawide with latest firmware basically removes any rational reasons to pay $200+ extra for the G version: Input lag + pixel response is now in the same "pro gamer" class (previously had like 10ms extra processing delay vs basically none on gsync module) has native 144hz instead of 120hz OC, works fine with gsync, does not lock you out from adjusting to normal gamut colors if you want them.

I guess there is still a difference if you want the "frag harder disco light ring" on the back, but you can do your own a lot cheaper ;)

Its a fair bit pricier than the AW though, 1k is the cheapest recent sale I've seen. If you like wider gamut gotta pay for it.
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,008
Aluminum said:
FWIW, the F version of the LG 34" ultrawide with latest firmware basically removes any rational reasons to pay $200+ extra for the G version: Input lag + pixel response is now in the same "pro gamer" class (previously had like 10ms extra processing delay vs basically none on gsync module) has native 144hz instead of 120hz OC, works fine with gsync, does not lock you out from adjusting to normal gamut colors if you want them.

I guess there is still a difference if you want the "frag harder disco light ring" on the back, but you can do your own a lot cheaper ;)

Its a fair bit pricier than the AW though, 1k is the cheapest recent sale I've seen. If you like wider gamut gotta pay for it.
Click to expand...
From TFT. The Alienware AW3418DW 34” still has less input lag than most gaming monitors including the LG you champion, 4ms vs 14ms total (input and pixel combined). If that’s discernible or not is a valid question — but there is a difference and I wouldn’t say that LG is clearly in the “pro-gamer” category based on this lag chart. I would say the LG is perfectly acceptable for gaming based on my own subjective tastes and requirements at that 14ms.
upload_2019-2-12_12-35-46.jpeg
 
P

Phlorge

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
505
AW3418DW owner here. Mine overclocks to 120. Also I know for a fact if it ever doesn't - Dell advance ships replacements for you. It also has incredibly low lag as the previous person before me shows.


Not to mention is regularly 800$. The monitor is a no brainer. I paid 1000$ for it and I have zero regrets.

I bought a colorimeter for it as well and it benefits heavily from that due to the poor calibration out of the box. Gamma control in the OSD is obviously preferred, but with Nvidia automatically applying .icc profiles to all games now - there is very little that should be holding people back at this point.
 
A

Aluminum

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
687
Aluminum said:
FWIW, the F version of the LG 34" ultrawide with latest firmware basically removes any rational reasons to pay $200+ extra for the G version: Input lag + pixel response is now in the same "pro gamer" class (previously had like 10ms extra processing delay vs basically none on gsync module) has native 144hz instead of 120hz OC, works fine with gsync, does not lock you out from adjusting to normal gamut colors if you want them.

I guess there is still a difference if you want the "frag harder disco light ring" on the back, but you can do your own a lot cheaper ;)

Its a fair bit pricier than the AW though, 1k is the cheapest recent sale I've seen. If you like wider gamut gotta pay for it.
Click to expand...
Archaea said:
From TFT. The Alienware AW3418DW 34” still has less input lag than most gaming monitors including the LG you champion, 4ms vs 14ms total (input and pixel combined). If that’s discernible or not is a valid question — but there is a difference and I wouldn’t say that LG is clearly in the “pro-gamer” category based on this lag chart. I would say the LG is perfectly acceptable for gaming based on my own subjective tastes and requirements at that 14ms.
View attachment 141305
Click to expand...
Thanks for showing you didn't really read what I wrote, just skimmed it. Too busy running off to grab a chart to "be right" I guess?

That test is from October, there is new firmware out that fixes this.

Coincidentally on the front page of http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/ it also mentions:

Content Coming Soon

LG 34GK950F Revisited - testing the new firmware, coming mid Feb"
Click to expand...
They don't exactly test a lot a monitors (let alone re-test) as they seem to be rather picky about what they spend their expertise on.

And then we can have nice new numbers to argue about. Several people who have already updated theirs seem to be happy with the change.
 
N

Night_Hawk-19

Gawd
Joined
Jun 20, 2004
Messages
783
Have Asus PG348Q its 10 bit and AW3418DW has 8 bit newer panel can overclock to 120hz. Seems each panel has its goods and bads features.
 
G

gan7114

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2012
Messages
270
I took the plunge and just bought the LG 34GK950F. :) I picked up it on Amazon, sold direct by LG. Will be here sometime next week, with free shipping.

At $799 ($400 off) it was simply too good to pass up, with it being so highly reviewed. I'm taking the step up from my 2012 era Dell U2713H, and it will be my first ultra wide, curved, and > 2560 x 1440 for PC.
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
636
gan7114 said:
I took the plunge and just bought the LG 34GK950F. :) I picked up it on Amazon, sold direct by LG. Will be here sometime next week, with free shipping.

At $799 ($400 off) it was simply too good to pass up, with it being so highly reviewed. I'm taking the step up from my 2012 era Dell U2713H, and it will be my first ultra wide, curved, and > 2560 x 1440 for PC.
Click to expand...
I just did this too, except I paid $19.99 for it to be delivered tomorrow since I already have plans to be home all day :)
 
G

gan7114

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2012
Messages
270
Tweak155 said:
I just did this too, except I paid $19.99 for it to be delivered tomorrow since I already have plans to be home all day :)
Click to expand...
Grats on our new monitors! They're going to sell a ton of these at this price.

Makes me sort of wonder why it's such a deep discount, as usually that indicates a need to clear inventory or older models, or that the sales items are refurbs. But the 34GK950F was just released in October, and these are new. And most user reviews/comments are positive. I did see some where people received bad panels, but in nearly all those cases an LG QC rep left a reply saying to contact them for a replacement. That's at least assuring, and why I went with Amazon/LG for return policy. I doubt I'll get a bad panel, but you can never be too certain.

Still stoked for it.
 
all_m1ght

all_m1ght

n00b
Joined
Feb 16, 2019
Messages
2
gan7114 said:
Grats on our new monitors! They're going to sell a ton of these at this price.

Makes me sort of wonder why it's such a deep discount, as usually that indicates a need to clear inventory or older models, or that the sales items are refurbs. But the 34GK950F was just released in October, and these are new. And most user reviews/comments are positive. I did see some where people received bad panels, but in nearly all those cases an LG QC rep left a reply saying to contact them for a replacement. That's at least assuring, and why I went with Amazon/LG for return policy. I doubt I'll get a bad panel, but you can never be too certain.

Still stoked for it.
Click to expand...
Placed my order last night, looks like Amazon raised it to $900 today. $800 was certainly at the high end for my budget, I don’t think I could have justified $1,000 or especially $1,200. But for less than $100 more than a 100hz VA monitor I couldn’t pass it up.
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
636
gan7114 said:
Grats on our new monitors! They're going to sell a ton of these at this price.

Makes me sort of wonder why it's such a deep discount, as usually that indicates a need to clear inventory or older models, or that the sales items are refurbs. But the 34GK950F was just released in October, and these are new. And most user reviews/comments are positive. I did see some where people received bad panels, but in nearly all those cases an LG QC rep left a reply saying to contact them for a replacement. That's at least assuring, and why I went with Amazon/LG for return policy. I doubt I'll get a bad panel, but you can never be too certain.

Still stoked for it.
Click to expand...
I am one of those people that received a broken monitor. Got it back in November, came damaged just like lots of others experienced. I could tell it was a lot better than the AW though, so figured I would give it some time to work itself out.

I actually was determined to get a different model altogether since I was put off by the experience. I got it for $949 then and thought it would have been good if it came in good order. This time I got it for $799 and added the $10 4yr warranty from ST... covers me in case the craftsmanship is just poor and it hits me down the road.
 
A

Aluminum

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
687
$799 for the LG -F over the AW is a no-brainer if you are in the premium UW market, let alone any of the VAs. I wonder if the price drop is related to the upcoming 38" 24:10 model, that is going to stand in a league of its own for a bit.

If they ditch FPGA-sync on the GL it could easily occupy the same original GK price slot.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,203
Aluminum said:
$799 for the LG -F over the AW is a no-brainer if you are in the premium UW market, let alone any of the VAs. I wonder if the price drop is related to the upcoming 38" 24:10 model, that is going to stand in a league of its own for a bit.

If they ditch FPGA-sync on the GL it could easily occupy the same original GK price slot.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's what I'm thinking.
 
T

Tricyclthief

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2011
Messages
308
Hows does Samsung C43J89 compare? 43" 32:10 3840x1200 120hz. It doesn't have gsync or freesync. will that make a huge difference with a 1080ti? Seems like the closest to a gaming monitor in the >35" <49" size thats available right now.
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,699
Tricyclthief said:
Hows does Samsung C43J89 compare? 43" 32:10 3840x1200 120hz. It doesn't have gsync or freesync. will that make a huge difference with a 1080ti? Seems like the closest to a gaming monitor in the >35" <49" size thats available right now.
Click to expand...
Personally I wouldn't even consider any monitor that doesn't have Gsync or FreeSync now. It makes a big difference even if you've got a good GPU.
 
T

Tricyclthief

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2011
Messages
308
x3sphere said:
Personally I wouldn't even consider any monitor that doesn't have Gsync or FreeSync now. It makes a big difference even if you've got a good GPU.
Click to expand...
all i can seem to find around 38-43" is either 1200p 120hz no sync or 1440p 75hz with some type of sync. I may just have to stick with 34" and unpack my old 20" acer just to use for browsing. Really trying to go ultrawide to ditch the dual monitors but not looking good until the new LG 38" comes out in year or so
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
636
My 34GK950F arrived today... no dead pixels or damage like my last one! Some BLB in the lower left and a tiny bit in the upper left corners, but very livable overall. Can't complain... it's a keeper!

Already sold my AW that it replaced :)
 
G

gan7114

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2012
Messages
270
Tweak155 said:
My 34GK950F arrived today... no dead pixels or damage like my last one! Some BLB in the lower left and a tiny bit in the upper left corners, but very livable overall. Can't complain... it's a keeper!

Already sold my AW that it replaced :)
Click to expand...
Great to hear. How does the white uniformity look to your eyes? Blacks? Also, have you used the ICC profile from TFT? Let us know your impressions from games, etc.

I'm curious how the DCI-P3 color space will affect me. I'm coming from a monitor that's capable of 100% Abode RGB, and that's a larger gamut than DCI-P3, especially at the green end of the color space. However, Adobe RGB is essentially useless unless you're using Photoshop and working in 10-bit with a Quadro or FirePro card. So basically, I've been accustomed to really over saturated colors for 8 years, haha.

Practically speaking, DCI-P3 is a more useful color space.
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
636
gan7114 said:
Great to hear. How does the white uniformity look to your eyes? Blacks? Also, have you used the ICC profile from TFT? Let us know your impressions from games, etc.

I'm curious how the DCI-P3 color space will affect me. I'm coming from a monitor that's capable of 100% Abode RGB, and that's a larger gamut than DCI-P3, especially at the green end of the color space. However, Adobe RGB is essentially useless unless you're using Photoshop and working in 10-bit with a Quadro or FirePro card. So basically, I've been accustomed to really over saturated colors for 8 years, haha.

Practically speaking, DCI-P3 is a more useful color space.
Click to expand...
Ok so I have not noticed any issues with uniformity, but it's also not something I specifically checked for. Honestly, once I turn a monitor on, I check for dead pixels, blb & ips glow and if I'm happy with my initial result, I quit looking for problems. One thing you learn in the monitor game is that the perfect monitor does not exist!!! Have to find what you can live with :)

I did change the preset to sRGB and found that setting a fairly good default. The popping colors are nice in game, but during desktop use it's a little overwhelming. Also it came with brightness set to 100% which was shockingly bright... I think I settled near 20% or so.

I did have to update the firmware out of the box to the newest one, and that took a good 15 or 20mins for the process to finish, but other than that... it's been good to go!

Tell me what else to look for and I can give my opinion. So far, it's been great!
 
T

Tricyclthief

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2011
Messages
308
Tweak155 said:
Ok so I have not noticed any issues with uniformity, but it's also not something I specifically checked for. Honestly, once I turn a monitor on, I check for dead pixels, blb & ips glow and if I'm happy with my initial result, I quit looking for problems. One thing you learn in the monitor game is that the perfect monitor does not exist!!! Have to find what you can live with :)

I did change the preset to sRGB and found that setting a fairly good default. The popping colors are nice in game, but during desktop use it's a little overwhelming. Also it came with brightness set to 100% which was shockingly bright... I think I settled near 20% or so.

I did have to update the firmware out of the box to the newest one, and that took a good 15 or 20mins for the process to finish, but other than that... it's been good to go!

Tell me what else to look for and I can give my opinion. So far, it's been great!
Click to expand...
Hey Tweak, did you come from using dual monitor setup? What did you have before the 34" LG?
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
636
Tricyclthief said:
Hey Tweak, did you come from using dual monitor setup? What did you have before the 34" LG?
Click to expand...
Yes, I have another Acer 3440x1440 75hz Ultrawide which is staying as my secondary monitor. The LG replaced my AW3418HW (the 2560x1080 model). I think I can notice the small drop in refresh right now, but barely. I suspect I'll forget about it soon enough.
 
Starrbuck

Starrbuck

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2005
Messages
2,561
I've had the AW3418DW for several months and haven't observed any flicker at 120Hz.
 
RIRed48

RIRed48

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 2, 2006
Messages
359
The Alienware AW3420DW is new one now... IPS, 1900R, 120hz, G-sync.... thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top