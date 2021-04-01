Need a decent PCI-Express Low Profile Sound card.

I got Dell Precision T1700 (SFF) that is now serving bedroom (HTPC Netflix and music) duty.

I'm using a Carver HR-722 with a pair of JBL Northridge (I forget the # but the plastic out door ones) anyway the Dell has a cheap RealTek 2-Channel on board audio chipset that sucks (Well it is a business class PC so audio is not really the main use of it).



I have a Samsung 40" TV that I have hooked to a Display Port to HDMI and the headphone out goes to the Carver (even this sounds better then the on-board RealTek) but I use it for music to fall asleep to and if I shut the TV off (this TV does have a backlight off mode but I have to do it though the menus no single press discrete key like my Sony does) the audio goes away as well.



So I need a cheap low profile PCI-Express sound card as the SFF version of the Precision T1700 has no conventional PCI slots (If it did I would be covered here LoL).

I don't know the first thing about add-in sound cards as I have not needed one since by first PC (I built that when I was 16 in the year 2000).

The Dell has 2 slots one being a PCI-e 16x Gen 3 and the other being a 4x gen 2 (but the slot looks to have no end cap EX: a longer card can fit with no modifications needed).



I think add-in sound cards are only 1x anyway?



Thank You in advance.