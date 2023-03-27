Need a case fitting these criteria

So I won a contest a while back (6+mo ago), Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Pro AX, with an 11400 CPU and 32GB DDR4 and a PSU



I'm ready to put this thing inside a case but I'm really not sure what's out there that fits my criteria



Namely: Supports 2x 240x30mm radiators, 190mm PSU, full size Nvidia GPU (it'll have a block on it, which should reduce the size), as well as enough space to build a custom loop inside



But I want the highest quality case possible while also being very small. I don't want a full size ATX behemoth.



I saw the ssupd meshroom s, which seemed to be a little too small (2x rads aren't possible with my mobo, and the PSU I have won't fit)



Any ideas?



I'm leaning towards the Lian LI O11 Evo, but I'm not a fan of glass panels. the available front distro plate is tempting though



Any advice or suggestions is appreciated