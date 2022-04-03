Need a Bookshelf Speaker Setup

Modred189
Moving into a new office in 2 weeks (actually getting the office they promised me 6 months ago when I started), and I'm looking for a nice bookshelf speaker system that can:
- Have an Aux input form my computer
- Have bluetoooth
- Have a remote control
- Have reasonable sound at low volume
- Be compact
- Be reasonably priced.
- HD radio is a bonus
Primary uses:
- Music
- Meeting/webcast/podcast audio
I used to have a very basic Insignia system from BestBuy that was great, but the main box with the amp, radio, etc died.They appear not to make them anymore. Amazon shows me a LOT of chinesium garbage, which I'd like to avoid.
