Need a Bookshelf Speaker Setup

Moving into a new office in 2 weeks (actually getting the office they promised me 6 months ago when I started), and I'm looking for a nice bookshelf speaker system that can:

- Have an Aux input form my computer

- Have bluetoooth

- Have a remote control

- Have reasonable sound at low volume

- Be compact

- Be reasonably priced.

- HD radio is a bonus



Primary uses:

- Music

- Meeting/webcast/podcast audio



I used to have a very basic Insignia system from BestBuy that was great, but the main box with the amp, radio, etc died.They appear not to make them anymore. Amazon shows me a LOT of chinesium garbage, which I'd like to avoid.