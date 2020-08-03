Need a basic case, using old one for a different build.

swingdjted
Thanks again to those who helped on this thread. This new computer seems to be a big improvement over the last one. It is good for this covid working at home thing and also for entertainment. Video rendering is fast, and that seems to be the tallest task for it.
The old hardware from the old computer was too tempting to the point where I rebuilt a system with it. My original plan was to use the old case for the new system, but now that I'm rebuilding the old system, the the new system is now naked (caseless).
The new computer needing a case is hidden and usually inaccessible. Therefore aesthetics are not very important. However, there are a few things I would like to include. I include the first two because there may be a day I use the case in an accessible place, and I want it to still have front side functionality like any decent PC case.
1.) I know many will fight this for many reasons, I want at least one 5.25" optical drive bay. It seems odd to do that on a case that is placed in a usually inaccessible place, but I still want one on the case.
2.) Front USB connections that match and compliment the headers on motherboard (ASUS x570 ROG Crosshair Hero VIII: Here is the specs page). This would be helpful as the world continues the transition to varients of USB 3 and USB-C. On that topic, if it works well with the extra fast USB versions I have on this mobo, all the better.
3.) (most importantly) able to fit my hardware:
a.) ATX motherboard (ASUS x570 ROG Crosshair VIII)
b.) CPU/Cooler AMD Ryzen 3900x with either included Wraith Prism cooler or taller Noctua NH-U12P (I have the conversion kit for AM4 socket)
c.) RAM G. Skill Ripjaws V 2x32GB DDR4 3600 (still want room for 2 more sticks if upgrading makes sense some day in the future, not that the case choice will likely matter with this)
d.) video card EVGA RTX 2060 KO
e.) power supply Corsair TX 750 or RM 650x (I will likely use the newer RM 650x for the newer computer. For now it has the older TX 750 powering the new stuff. Is the 650x strong enough for the above gear?)
f.) a standard CD/DVD player/burner
g.) NOT REQUIRED, but would be helpful: an exterior bay for a 3.5" floppy drive sized card reader
h.) at least two 3.5" internal spinning HDDs
i.) at least one 2.5" SSD drive
4.) reasonable cable management - not for aesthetics, but at least enough to avoid problems with wiring
5.) good cooling performance for above components as it is or at least with easy fan add-ons... Automatically adjustable speed fans would be nice since sometimes I use the thing for entertainment (very low noise desired since the computer's not working hard); also I don't mind it getting really loud if it's working at load, e.g. a long 4K video render.
6.) Price is only an issue of finding what I want at the best deal without wasting money on stuff I don't need. That's why I didn't include an actual dollar amount.
Things I don't really need (if the case has it, I don't mind and will still buy if it checks above boxes, but not something I'm looking for):
1.) RGB... It's a computer. I really don't care if it lights up or not. This isn't Las Vegas here.
2.) Window (glass or plexi) It's a computer. If it computes, it's good. I don't really care if I can look in or not once built.
3.) Decals, racing stripes, or logos... It's a computer tower. Eye candy should be reserved for the screen.
Again, if these things are included with the case, it doesn't hurt, but I'm not really looking to spend more for any of this if there's a lower priced option.
Anything else I should be considering?
Please let me know what cases you think would be good. As always, many, Many, MANY thanks in advance.
