NCASE m1 Water Cooled Build

This is the only 20mm radiator I know of. Anything thicker won't allow enough airflow in this case. Unfortunately it's sold out everywhere. I managed to snag one on eBay from Titan Rig where they were selling it for 2x MSRP

I got lucky and have an EVGA 3080 XC3 on the way, and I think in a month or two I might take the plunge and water cool my m1.A lot of good info on Optimus Tech's YouTube channel. Much of my build is based on what has been shown to work in his videos.So far I've come up with the following:3/8" ID 5/8" OD soft tubing (EK or similar, think I want black)Barrow black compression fittings and 90sBarrow compression fittings (to make side radiator removable)IceMan pump/res (designed specifically for this case)Side radiator: Black Ice Nemesis 240GTSSide fans: Noctua NF-A12x25Bottom radiator: XSPC TX240Bottom fans: Noctua NF-A12x15CPU Block: XSPC RayStorm NeoGPU Block: Undecided. Leaning toward Watercool if they're available in the next month or soFigured I'd post the setup I've come up with here to see if I'm missing anything.Thanks!