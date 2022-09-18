Ncase 5900x@eco NH-U9S single core temperature problems

Hi,



Have the pc mentioned below. At Cinebench R23 I have very good temperatures but as soon as a game or Windows demands full performance on 1,2 cores the temperatures rise significantly.



Have Elden Ring in background now and at 83 degrees at RPM 1515 ( see picture ).



Can I improve the temperatures by switching the fans from intake to exhaust ?

Fan:

2 Intake 9 cm Noctua fans on the heatsink of the CPU cooler ( costum fan curve but 1200 rpm here).

1 Intake 12cm Noctua at the side panel @ 800 rpm ( over 1000 rpm loud )

1 Intake power supply

( all serves the positive pressure principle what i read )



and what can I do in general to get better temps without buying a new cooler ?



My Pc

Power supply: Corsair SF750

GPU: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 12GB

SSD: XPG ASX8200PNP-2TT-C SX8200 PRO 2 TB

Mainboard: Gigabyte B550I AORUS Pro AX ( latest BIOS )

Cooler: Noctua NH-U9S

Ram: 2xCrucial Ballistix BL2K16G36C16U4R 3600 MHz, DDR4, DRAM

CPU: 5900x eco @65 Watt

Case:ncase m1 v6.1

Windows 11