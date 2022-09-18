Ncase 5900x@eco NH-U9S single core temperature problems

Hi,
Have the pc mentioned below. At Cinebench R23 I have very good temperatures but as soon as a game or Windows demands full performance on 1,2 cores the temperatures rise significantly.
Have Elden Ring in background now and at 83 degrees at RPM 1515 ( see picture ).
Can I improve the temperatures by switching the fans from intake to exhaust ?
Fan:
2 Intake 9 cm Noctua fans on the heatsink of the CPU cooler ( costum fan curve but 1200 rpm here).
1 Intake 12cm Noctua at the side panel @ 800 rpm ( over 1000 rpm loud )
1 Intake power supply
( all serves the positive pressure principle what i read )
and what can I do in general to get better temps without buying a new cooler ?
My Pc
Power supply: Corsair SF750
GPU: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 12GB
SSD: XPG ASX8200PNP-2TT-C SX8200 PRO 2 TB
Mainboard: Gigabyte B550I AORUS Pro AX ( latest BIOS )
Cooler: Noctua NH-U9S
Ram: 2xCrucial Ballistix BL2K16G36C16U4R 3600 MHz, DDR4, DRAM
CPU: 5900x eco @65 Watt
Case:ncase m1 v6.1
Windows 11
