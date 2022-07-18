



Nazralath: The Fallen World is a story-driven, third-person, dark fantasy action-adventure game with RPG elements; focusing on a compelling narrative and exploration through a rich, strong sense of atmosphere and world.



Inspired by titles such as Planescape: Torment and Dark Souls, as well as the twisted works of Zdzisław Beksiński and H.P. Lovecraft, Nazralath is a deep delve into the occult realms of dark fantasy.



You are Orphiel, a fallen knight hailing from a seemingly distant land, your past is but a faint memory, hinted only through the faded adornments on your dented armor. You awaken in a cold, decrepit tomb in the bowels of a Dirphal temple, with wounds that would have slain you five times over. Haunting dreams follow your thoughts, and your fragmented memory proves merciful enough for you to recollect your name, if little else.



Delve into a surreal world where all sense of normalcy is fleeting. Exploration and dialogue are key aspects of Nazralath. The choices you make and the relationships you forge will irreversibly shape your journey throughout this tattered, broken world.







