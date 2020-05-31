NAS Storage Recommendations

Hi i'm running a freenas server with SAMSUNG HD103UJ I've had for god knows how long. 10 years?
These are the specs
http://www.testhdd.com/Samsung-SpinPoint-F1-Desktop-Class-HD103UJ-hard-drive-1-TB-SATA-300-3340.html
If it worth upgrading the drives to get more transfer speed? I am thinking SSD since i access photos which is many small writes so lots of seek?
TIA
These are the specs
http://www.testhdd.com/Samsung-SpinPoint-F1-Desktop-Class-HD103UJ-hard-drive-1-TB-SATA-300-3340.html
If it worth upgrading the drives to get more transfer speed? I am thinking SSD since i access photos which is many small writes so lots of seek?
TIA