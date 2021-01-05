Naming your systems - how do you pick?

Simple fun thread... we used to have one of these, back in the day.
The easy question - how did you name your systems, and why?
Currently: Gaming systems are named after video game ships.
Sovereign - Z490 + 10700K + 3080 - Mine
Normandy - Z170 + 6700K + 1080 - Wifes
Mixed Use: Named after types of warriors
Forge: TRX40 + 3960X + 6800XT (content creation/light gaming/trandcoding)
Spartan: X399 + 1950X + 2080TI - Plex server, some 4k gaming (light console style), HTPC
Trojan: Haswell Xeon - Storage server and VM server
Hoplite: X570 + 3950X + 3070 - Room scale VR + Server workloads when not running VR
Cataphract: X99 + 6somethingX + 5700XT - Server workloads (VMs) and linux desktop workloads and Kubernetes. Still being built.
Legionnaire: X299 + something + 970 - Kubernetes and Arcade games (MAME/emulation). Still being built.
Servers: Named after major warships from the real world
Hornet/Saratoga/Lexington - Micro servers running ESXi
Dreadnaught - Major storage box for the servers
Enterprise - 5810 ESXi host
Nimitz - upcoming ESXi host (not yet built).
