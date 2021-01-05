Naming your systems - how do you pick?

Simple fun thread... we used to have one of these, back in the day.



The easy question - how did you name your systems, and why?



Currently: Gaming systems are named after video game ships.

Sovereign - Z490 + 10700K + 3080 - Mine

Normandy - Z170 + 6700K + 1080 - Wifes



Mixed Use: Named after types of warriors

Forge: TRX40 + 3960X + 6800XT (content creation/light gaming/trandcoding)

Spartan: X399 + 1950X + 2080TI - Plex server, some 4k gaming (light console style), HTPC

Trojan: Haswell Xeon - Storage server and VM server

Hoplite: X570 + 3950X + 3070 - Room scale VR + Server workloads when not running VR

Cataphract: X99 + 6somethingX + 5700XT - Server workloads (VMs) and linux desktop workloads and Kubernetes. Still being built.

Legionnaire: X299 + something + 970 - Kubernetes and Arcade games (MAME/emulation). Still being built.



Servers: Named after major warships from the real world

Hornet/Saratoga/Lexington - Micro servers running ESXi

Dreadnaught - Major storage box for the servers

Enterprise - 5810 ESXi host

Nimitz - upcoming ESXi host (not yet built).