My first build since 2008-2010!

I've just completed a much needed, and long overdue build of a new PC for myself. I got a lot of life and usage out of my old build, between 10-12 years worth. That build was comprised of an Asus P5Q Pro Turbo LGA 775 board, an Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400, 8GB of DDR2 800 memory, a GTX 1050 Ti, Cooler Master CMII case, and a few other things. Over the 6 to 12 months, however, it was REALLY starting to show its age. Programs were taking longer to open, haven't been able to play modern AAA titles for almost 3-4 years, really just general overall sluggishness.So, in the last few weeks, I started to acquire the parts that would lead to this build. The funny thing is, it was MOSTLY unintentional. My original idea was to just get a new motherboard, CPU and memory. I would keep the existing GPU, PSU, SSD and HDD's, the case, and just put the new trio together. But as the parts started to arrive, I'd find a good deal here, and a good deal there. The next thing I know, it's a full blown overhaul of a new build. Well, these are the results.If I could do ONE thing different in this build, it would be to get a new PSU for it, one that is totally modular, and get some custom sleeves for it. I think then I would be a lot happier, but until then, it's finished.The components are listed in my signature.