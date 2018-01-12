My Experience with FreeSync vs. G-Sync

I have never really found it to be a problem long term but I guess I can understand the concern. It really depends on if you run native resolution and how much gpu power you have to drive that resolution. If you are using a card that can't break 75FPS on ultra settings @ 1080P, then the issue is moot. If you have more GPU Powa then you can use @ 1080P, then cranking it up via VSR and upping it will help improve your game play experience.



I have been eyeing a new LCD replacement myself, but I really want to go 32"-40" 1440P/4K @ 100Hz or higher. Trying to let the HDR shit show shake itself out for a while longer. Between that and the delay with HDMI 2.1 VRR rolling out on 4K sets, I have been delaying an LCD and TV replacement.

