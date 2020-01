My Experience with FreeSync vs. G-Sync

It is best tokeep v-sync enabled with g-sync, otherwise youget occasional hitching or tearing as explained here. Nvidia should really add a note to the v-sync option for g-sync users. They added the option to disable v-sync with g-sync not so long ago but the result is people complaining about tearing or stuttering with g-sync because nvidia never cared to explain how it all works. It is a pretty pointless option honestly, if you are some super competitive hardcore gamer you might as well disable g-sync entirely to shave off those extra 5ms of lag (being generous). Or leave it on, with v-sync on, and cap your frames like sane people. G-sync on + v-sync off just works poorly in practice.I usually cap my frames a notch below the max refresh rate but that is purely to avoid the input lag. When I forget to (or don't care to) cap the framerate I frequently run into the limit and it doesn't cause any hitching for me. But yes, that's with v-sync enabled.