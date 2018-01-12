My Experience with FreeSync vs. G-Sync

My Experiences: Fury X in Crossfire with FreeSync on a Eyefinity trio of HP Omen 32" 1440P 75Hz FreeSync monitors (7680x1440) (used for > 6 months) 1080TI in SLI (or lately just a single 1080TI) with a single Alienware 34" G-Sync monitor 3440x1440 at 120Hz (used for a couple months) Perhaps surprising, but I actually liked my FreeSync experience better than G-Sync. Why? G-Sync momentarily hitches when my frame rate goes above the G-Sync monitor refresh range of 120Hz. That happens constantly - even at my Alienware's 3440x1440 resolution on a single 1080TI. Take for instance the Star Wars Battlefront 2 I've been playing a lot lately. I might get 90FPS on Ultra in a big open environment but 180 FPS in a corridor. When I cross 120Hz I get a slight stutter every time. Cutscenes, gameplay, whatever. It's annoying. FreeSync doesn't have that stutter when you exceed the FreeSync range, it stays smooth -- sure you might see occasional tearing if you go above FreeSync range (tearing is less a problem at higher FPS than lower FPS though - so this isn't much of an issue) - but between the two characteristics - the 120Hz G-Sync stutter on my monitor is absolutely more offputting than the potential for tearing at higher than FreeSync range. That stutter at 120hz makes is all the more noticeable because the experience with the 1080TI is otherwise so consistently silky smooth! Any advice? I need to try capping the FPS at 120Hz with something. I've read I can set a FPS cap with a tool like Riva Tuner, is that the best way? Just seems I shouldn't' have to mess with that type of thing on a premium matching G-Sync setup. I can also use V-sync - but that defeats the point of FreeSync or G-Sync right? - to get away from V-sync's mouse lag. As another note - this one I don't know if it's just my specific Alienware 34" monitor or G-Sync characteristic in general, but the blinking screen with this setup is annoying me. FreeSync never blinked the screen. G-Sysnc seems to do it 3x's every time my monitor wakes up. I assume it's the G-Sync chip waking and syncing with the LCD display? Or maybe it's an Alienware monitor nuance? But it is annoying too. ---- All in all, the horsepower in a 1080TI is off the charts amazing. I've never owned a graphics card this powerful. The 1080TI is a better card than the Vega 64 Liquid cooled card I owned briefly HANDS DOWN. EVERYTHING I throw at the 1080TI - the card just laughs and curb stomps it. NEVER an issue with low frame rate, like I'd see with my Vega and occasionally with my Fury X. A single 1080Ti is a force to be reckoned with. I just need to address these little G-Sync or setup idiosyncrasies to bring the Nvidia card and G-Sync setup out of the shadow of my Fury X setup with FreeSync. As it is - I wish I would have kept the pair of Fury X cards, and bought the 38" Acer with FreeSync for my gaming experience. I tried 3 different Vegas at their launch. Junk cards at the time - that's all I'll say here. The Fury X experience was incredibly polished by the June 2017 timeframe. Excellent!, (Vega launch drivers were trash). Alas, the Fury X was just on the border of running too few FPS to stay within the minimum 48Hz FreeSync range at 7680x1400 on newer titles at > high settings. At 3880x1600 on a single 38" they would have been pretty solid I think. ---- Any suggestions to get my G-Sync setup firing on all cylinders? On paper, you'd think the G-Sync setup would be superior.