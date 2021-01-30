My declaration of independence

As of just now, I have totally had it with this entire game card situation. I was a real schmuck for not buying an AMD 5600XT or 5700 back last May (at MSRP) when I was buying all the other components of my new build. No, I had to have a new generation Nvidia card. Again, I was a real schmuck.



So here we are today. I have been compulsively checking BestBuy, Newegg and even B&H Photo, to no avail. I read this forum 3-4 5 times a day, even though I read other [H] forums maybe every other day. I'm so tired of all this useless checking. As of now, I'm going to declare my independence from all this madness. I have an EVGA My Notify in place (last December) and if/when that comes up, I get my card. Otherwise, I'll just wait. No I'm not happy with my existing vid card, but I can't keep wasting so much time on this issue. I have a job, family, and responsibilities. It's time I got my priorities right.

To be honest about it, I'm not a gamer, but I do use Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, which will benefit from a better vid card.