My cap fell off!

My arcade cabinet powered by my AM2+ setup was being wonky and just all around trouble so I decided a full dissemble with a good cleaning and re-paste with a check for any obvious problems was in order. When cleaning the MB Gigabyte GA-MA790GP-DS4H of dust with a soft bristle tooth brush, a tiny capacitor just fell off.The only thing written on the cap is 829 10 10. Each set of numbers on their own row.The cap was in a set of three located just below and to the left of where it is writen PCB MADE IN TAIWAN. Next to the missing cap is written CEC39. The next one is labeled CEC38 and the third CEC19.Question. Anyone know where I can buy a replacement? And or should I see if it will boot without or is that a stupid idea?As always any help or advice is appreciated.