My audio jack information changed

I have an issue where my headset is plugged in but no audio is coming from it. I checked the Sound control panel and noticed that my "Speakers" device is my new default device and is currently using the "L R", "C Sub", and "LR RR" Rear panel jacks on the motherboard. I do not have and never had speakers set up on this computer and was wondering how to change the jack info of "L R" and "C Sub" to my Headphones device. My headphones are currently plugged into both "L R" and "C Sub" audio jacks and yet the Sound control panel does not recognize that it is plugged in ("Not plugged in" message in control panel). (Worked 24 hours ago, and switched when turning on my computer this morning)