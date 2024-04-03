Multiplayer PS5 games

Liver

Any multiplayer PS5 game recommendations?

I’d like to play with my kids. What I would like is for all of us to play at the same time without split screens.

Anything like that?
 
Off the top of my head, I'd recommend games like Overcooked and It Takes Two, though Overcooked might lead to some controller-throwing and your family yelling insults at each other. As for multiplayer games beyond two players without split screens, you're going to be extremely limited. However, Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge allows up to four characters to play simultaneously on a single screen. Unravel Two is another, but again, only two players and it's a bit limited. How many kids do you have?
 
I have 2 kids, 11 and 9.

I haven’t turned on the PS5 or the PS4 in about 2 months.
 
Crawl is fantastic (it would likely be a PS4 game, which plays on PS5. Its old school graphics so no big deal).
 
Yeah, Switch is where my fam goes for gaming together. The only exception being LBP 3 (PS4 only, so play in BC) and Sackboy Big Adventure (PS5). And Overcooked 2 All you can Eat because it was free on PS+ and loading levels is exponentially faster than it is on the Switch. Otherwise I only play single player games on PS5.
 
Sounds like n64 goldeneye and WCW wrestling, lol.
 
Lbp3 servers are gone, so you can only play locally now, with levels you created or the actual game. No more community levels.

Super Stardust Ultra is a fun arcade like multiplayer game.
 
