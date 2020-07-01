Multimeter Suggestions

I can't afford a Fluke. 30 bucks or less. Amazon has literally hundreds of them but most are questionable. Amazon has it's own brand which is 'probably' decent. It's only 13 bucks.
I ordered this one because it is autoranging and supposedly does a lot more than most, such as amps. 10A and lower side fused. Cat II 600V. However, it was 22.00 vs 13. I may send it back based on recommendation I get here and one other place.
Neoteck Auto Ranging Digital Multimeter AC/DC Voltage Current Ohm Capacitance Frequency Diode Transistor Audible Continuity, Multi Tester with Backlit LCD
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NAVAT9S/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1
This is the Amazon one:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W1BK4P...e7-530e-47f5-9131-2486ba45eda3&pd_rd_wg=WkLcP
It will measure up to 200ma DC. I'm using it for DC, no AC, but some AC functions would be nice.
Anyone have any suggestions?
