Multimeter Suggestions

DWD1961

Nov 30, 2019
629
I can't afford a Fluke. 30 bucks or less. Amazon has literally hundreds of them but most are questionable. Amazon has it's own brand which is 'probably' decent. It's only 13 bucks.

I ordered this one because it is autoranging and supposedly does a lot more than most, such as amps. 10A and lower side fused. Cat II 600V. However, it was 22.00 vs 13. I may send it back based on recommendation I get here and one other place.

Neoteck Auto Ranging Digital Multimeter AC/DC Voltage Current Ohm Capacitance Frequency Diode Transistor Audible Continuity, Multi Tester with Backlit LCD
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NAVAT9S/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1

This is the Amazon one:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W1BK4P...e7-530e-47f5-9131-2486ba45eda3&pd_rd_wg=WkLcP

It will measure up to 200ma DC. I'm using it for DC, no AC, but some AC functions would be nice.

Anyone have any suggestions?
 
OFaceSIG

Aug 31, 2009
2,379
I only use mine to check the voltages on lead acid batteries so I bought the cheap 5 dollar one at harbor freight. Works great.
 
Deadjasper

Oct 28, 2001
1,800
Cheap meters are disposable and don't last forever. I bought a Ragu brand meter (yea, it's red like spaghetti sauce, LOL) and it's been ok. I'd prefer a Fluke but like you, cannot afford.
 
DWD1961

Nov 30, 2019
629
YEah, the cheapest Fluke on Amazon for decent options is like 140 bucks. I could buy nearly 12 of the Amazon brand for that much. That, and I'm not going to be using it all day everyday. The cheap brand would probably last my lifetime, if it is accurate enough. That's the main concern.
 
