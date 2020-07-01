Multimeter Suggestions

I can't afford a Fluke. 30 bucks or less. Amazon has literally hundreds of them but most are questionable. Amazon has it's own brand which is 'probably' decent. It's only 13 bucks.I ordered this one because it is autoranging and supposedly does a lot more than most, such as amps. 10A and lower side fused. Cat II 600V. However, it was 22.00 vs 13. I may send it back based on recommendation I get here and one other place.Neoteck Auto Ranging Digital Multimeter AC/DC Voltage Current Ohm Capacitance Frequency Diode Transistor Audible Continuity, Multi Tester with Backlit LCDThis is the Amazon one:It will measure up to 200ma DC. I'm using it for DC, no AC, but some AC functions would be nice.Anyone have any suggestions?