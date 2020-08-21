Multi-function Laser Printer Recommendations?

E

EchtoGammut

2[H]4U
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
2,718
I need to pick up a new MF Laser printer for my home office, preferably color. Budget is under $750. It doesn't need fax functionality, but definitely must be wireless. So far looking at:
Canon ImageClass MF644CDW (cheap and seems to do the job, but my experience with Canon drivers and software makes me hesitant to consider them)
Brother MFC-L3770CDW (I've had good experience with Brother, I have desktop laser that's run for 20+ years. From some of the reviews it appears to calculate toner use by page count rather than a sensor, which sounds annoying)
I'm not sure if HP should be on the list because their non-enterprise printers have become more about bloated crapware that reports to HP everything you do, than being a printer.
Kyocera, Lanier, Ricoh, Xerox? - I don't mind spending extra money on gear that is intended for business use and has more basic software.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top