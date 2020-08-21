Multi-function Laser Printer Recommendations?

I need to pick up a new MF Laser printer for my home office, preferably color. Budget is under $750. It doesn't need fax functionality, but definitely must be wireless. So far looking at:

Canon ImageClass MF644CDW (cheap and seems to do the job, but my experience with Canon drivers and software makes me hesitant to consider them)

Brother MFC-L3770CDW (I've had good experience with Brother, I have desktop laser that's run for 20+ years. From some of the reviews it appears to calculate toner use by page count rather than a sensor, which sounds annoying)

I'm not sure if HP should be on the list because their non-enterprise printers have become more about bloated crapware that reports to HP everything you do, than being a printer.

Kyocera, Lanier, Ricoh, Xerox? - I don't mind spending extra money on gear that is intended for business use and has more basic software.