Trooper4985 said: Anyone here ever play on the LPmud MUDDog durring it's short life? I miss those days. Anyway... I'm looking to get back into MUDding... EQ and DAoC are cool but text only games that require use of your imaination are so much more fun. Anyone know of a good D&D type MUD or a good Shadowrun type MUD?



I can openly admit it on the internet (anonynimity ((sp?)) is awesome)... I'm a D&D geek but in real life, I'm a closet D&D geek. I've never played Shadowrun but the whole cyberpunk theme is fun to me. Click to expand...

OK, I don't really have any links for any MUD's out there, and I know I am replying to a thread that is seven years old, but what the heck...I used to play that Mud (Muddog) way back in the beginning... actually, THE beginning, since I was the one that started it in the first place back in the heady days of the internet. Got permission from the IT director for the math department at UF to do it, and up it went... he was the one that actually named it. I played on it as Silverfire, and remember well the days of building and playing on there with the likes of Kurgan, Louque, and Sinistrad...