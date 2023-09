DarkSaturn said: I had my phone number permanently banned from the local BBS for 'hacking' some Red Dragon RPG MUD.



In the tavern there was some sort of pseudo blackjack gambling mini-game. I discovered that it would happily accept a negative value wager (and then intentionally lose). In about 20 minutes I was able to obscenely augment my character (as you could directly purchase stats). Figure the most powerful characters on the game were likely the BBS admins, who objected to my overnight reign of terror. Click to expand...

This sounds very much like the old Apple II game "Taipan!" where you could initially borrow some money, then over pay said money the next turn. The lender would be in arrears to you, and every turn the balance of what they owed you would increase by 10% instead of the other way around. They did eventually fix this in a later version, but for the longest time you could easily beat the game this way, eventually turning your cash into a value that was expressed in an exponential value.(Yes, I am necro'ing this thread again, 18 years after it was first posted... I was looking for something and this turned up in my search)