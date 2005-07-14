Trooper4985
Anyone here ever play on the LPmud MUDDog durring it's short life? I miss those days. Anyway... I'm looking to get back into MUDding... EQ and DAoC are cool but text only games that require use of your imaination are so much more fun. Anyone know of a good D&D type MUD or a good Shadowrun type MUD?
I can openly admit it on the internet (anonynimity ((sp?)) is awesome)... I'm a D&D geek but in real life, I'm a closet D&D geek. I've never played Shadowrun but the whole cyberpunk theme is fun to me.
