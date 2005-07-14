MUDding

Anyone here ever play on the LPmud MUDDog durring it's short life? I miss those days. Anyway... I'm looking to get back into MUDding... EQ and DAoC are cool but text only games that require use of your imaination are so much more fun. Anyone know of a good D&D type MUD or a good Shadowrun type MUD?

I can openly admit it on the internet (anonynimity ((sp?)) is awesome)... I'm a D&D geek but in real life, I'm a closet D&D geek. I've never played Shadowrun but the whole cyberpunk theme is fun to me.
 
OK, I don't really have any links for any MUD's out there, and I know I am replying to a thread that is seven years old, but what the heck...

I used to play that Mud (Muddog) way back in the beginning... actually, THE beginning, since I was the one that started it in the first place back in the heady days of the internet. Got permission from the IT director for the math department at UF to do it, and up it went... he was the one that actually named it. I played on it as Silverfire, and remember well the days of building and playing on there with the likes of Kurgan, Louque, and Sinistrad...
 
It was great for its time. Especially in the beginning when there was a decent amount of concurrent users, first timers might have found it a bit overwhelming seeing streams of text fly by.
 
I just remembered something from years ago. There was an open house going on at university with prospective students poking their heads in the dorm rooms and saying hi. One kid saw my MUD client, with its standard green-on-black text colors, and asked "Dude, are you a hacker?" A similar thing happened to a friend at another school. "Whoa, is that the Matrix?"
 
You have been killed by a field mouse. Yeah, good times. I dont remember the particular MUD.
 
Eew this belongs in genmay ..... oh oh text RPG ....um forget I said anything
 
Hi, I played Muddog back in the early 1990's and eventually became a wizard there. I'm wondering where the gang has gone and what they have been doing with their lives for 20 years.

feel free to email me at kane_ca@yahoo.com

kane
aka Dr. Jeff McLaughlin
 
You should probably check out http://www.mudconnect.com/.. they have TONS of resources on this type of thing. I've been mudding for over 15 years. The best thing to do is figure out which codebase you're familiar with, and then pick which 'theme' will work best for you. The main problem with text games like these, is the fact that they peaked around 2000-2003. Multiple MMORPG's came out and pretty much decimated player bases. There are still some gem's around that're actively developed/played tho. Good luck.
 
Yeah, i still have WG(worldgroup) and the last updated majormud on backup someplace.

Just in case I wanna play.... ;)
 
I haven't really logged on Avatar in a while, but I used to play a lot and was a builder for a bit. What's your mud name on there? My mains were/are Cleites and Jimi.

Also another shout out for Avatar!

Edit: lol damn just noticed the original post date on this one :p
 
oh man that brings back old memories for me it was middle school when there was nothing but BBS's .... mudsss g00d times
 
People who MUD don't care how old their game is. Why should we care how old this thread is? :D

Also, Scevine.
 
I know where a couple of the old players (wizzes) are still... I have a couple of them friended on Facebook, and the other Head admin for Muddog is still working at UF as well.
 
Yes. The old Diku muds? I still have WG 3 and majormud. :)
 
No, in 2012, he necro'ed a thread from 2005, then in 2013 it got necro'ed it again. Now in 2016 he necro'ed it again. He might now be a Necromancer instead of a Wizard..

He has 4 posts since 2012, and two of them are in this thread. Obviously necromancy takes time, lots and lots of time. Then again since you are working with the dead, they aren't exactly going anywhere. :p
 
Oh man I blew so much time on Netherworld MUD it was ridiculous. I've steered away from WOW and MMORPGs in general just in case.

Good times, haha.
 
I had my phone number permanently banned from the local BBS for 'hacking' some Red Dragon RPG MUD.

In the tavern there was some sort of pseudo blackjack gambling mini-game. I discovered that it would happily accept a negative value wager (and then intentionally lose). In about 20 minutes I was able to obscenely augment my character (as you could directly purchase stats). Figure the most powerful characters on the game were likely the BBS admins, who objected to my overnight reign of terror.
 
This sounds very much like the old Apple II game "Taipan!" where you could initially borrow some money, then over pay said money the next turn. The lender would be in arrears to you, and every turn the balance of what they owed you would increase by 10% instead of the other way around. They did eventually fix this in a later version, but for the longest time you could easily beat the game this way, eventually turning your cash into a value that was expressed in an exponential value.

(Yes, I am necro'ing this thread again, 18 years after it was first posted... I was looking for something and this turned up in my search)
 
