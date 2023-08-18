MST Hubs that don't suck?

Hey,

So last time I tried out Displayport MST hubs my experience was a little less than ideal, but I figured it has been about 7 years and I'd give them another try.

I need to run two older 1600x1200 DVI/HDMI monitors off of one DVI port.

I picked up one of these, as it seemed to fit the bill and wasn't too pricy.

1692334861446.png


It was just good enough that during my testing I had no issues, but now that I have rerouted all of my cabling and put it in a more permanent configuration it is starting to act up on me, occasionally dropping the video signal on each screen in and out.

Can anyone recommend an MST hub that does a better job for this?

Much obliged.
 
