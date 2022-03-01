Msi vs Asus Z690 in terms of reliability?

I was looking at getting either the Msi Z690 pro wifi D4 or the Asus Z690 Tuf D4, both have sufficient ports for my needs and I won’t be overclocking. (B660 just makes no sense at the price and probably has worse resale value.)



My main concern is getting whichever one has the least amount of issues. However I also have read that the Asus vrms are more prone to coil whine at this price point. The only visible advantage for the Asus Tuf in my case would be the ability to add the Asus thunderbolt card, which I am not sure would work reliably with a different name brand board.