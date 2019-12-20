I came into some extra holiday money and I wanted more to the test mule system which is a mATX board being an MSI B350M Gaming Pro with Ryzen 3600 .. so I decide to try this MSI RX 5700 Mech out at $339 from BB as it caught my eyes to have only one 8 pin power connection, It seems the card is the very same as my RX 580 which may be just a tic longer then the RX 5700 Mech as in the profile they used in design , it does not have a bios switch but as I said it like they drop a RX 5700 die and DRR6 memory on an existing Polaris design layout to me . https://www.newegg.com/msi-radeon-rx-5700-rx-5700-mech-oc/p/N82E16814137466 It was the same price as Newegg but it was same day in hand for PC addict's like me haha .. I like so far as that's a nice score without the 6 pin connector that my ref RX 5700 has with it's 8 pin also . http://www.3dmark.com/fs/21286993 the 3600 was backed off from 4.2 all core overclock for it very first run , I will upload some in game video of it with temps to night as I don't know yet myself . Here it is playing Devil May Cry 5