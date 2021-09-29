MSI DRAM error light and moving RAM slots

Running into an issue on an MSI board and my google fu is failing me. For no reason, the PC wouldn't post, and the DRAM error light came on. I googled, and found an obscure post on a forum in the back corner of the internet where some dude said "oh - this is an issue with MSI boards. The solution is stupid simple, but weird. You just move the ram to different DIMM slots and reboot. The mobo unscrews itself up, and you can then move them back to the optimal slots."



I think to myself - "no way" but I'll be dammed - it worked. So I ran a while with the RAM in the non optimized slots, the mobo complained on boot "you're in the non optimized slots" but it ran. THEN, it errored out again, and now no moving around of ram modules works.



Is there a trick here I'm missing, before I start ripping things apart and doing the part swap "does this vid card work, does this other ram work, does this swapped part work, etc."



Such a pain