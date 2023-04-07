MSI Confirms Breach

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,911
Another day another breach. Hopefully their most valuable asset which is Afterburner hasn’t been compromised

“MSI says users should avoid downloading firmware and BIOS updates from third-party sources, and instead only obtain such software from the company's official website.

The statement suggests MSI is worried hackers could circulate malicious versions of the company's BIOS software when the ransomware gang, Money Message, claims it stole the PC maker's source code.”

1680883865917.png


Source: https://www.pcmag.com/news/msi-confirms-breach-as-ransomware-gang-claims-responsibility
 
C

cpufrost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
497
Oh no, they hacked Lucky! ;-)

I know for many months it was nearly impossible to reach Gigabyte's servers to download BIOS files due to whatever issues they were having but I would NEVER get a BIOS file from an unknown, untrusted source. That is just asking for trouble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top