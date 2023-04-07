erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,911
Another day another breach. Hopefully their most valuable asset which is Afterburner hasn’t been compromised
“MSI says users should avoid downloading firmware and BIOS updates from third-party sources, and instead only obtain such software from the company's official website.
The statement suggests MSI is worried hackers could circulate malicious versions of the company's BIOS software when the ransomware gang, Money Message, claims it stole the PC maker's source code.”
Source: https://www.pcmag.com/news/msi-confirms-breach-as-ransomware-gang-claims-responsibility
“MSI says users should avoid downloading firmware and BIOS updates from third-party sources, and instead only obtain such software from the company's official website.
The statement suggests MSI is worried hackers could circulate malicious versions of the company's BIOS software when the ransomware gang, Money Message, claims it stole the PC maker's source code.”
Source: https://www.pcmag.com/news/msi-confirms-breach-as-ransomware-gang-claims-responsibility