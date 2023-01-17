MSI accidentally broke Secure Boot

Lakados said: I couldn't go without it not anymore at least, is shuts down so many attack methods.

For the home user who barely knows how to turn on their machine and panics on every popup with more than one button to click, it's probably doing them a favor. Click to expand...

Meh."Secure Boot" prevents the boot loader on a motherboard from loading unsigned boot code. That's all it does.It presumes you are somehow exposed to malware that does something to the bootloader, but doesn't have the ability to attack the OS itself.I'm not a security researcher, but I can't think of a single attack vector where an attacker could write to your boot loader, but not just easily make changes to the OS itself that accomplishes everything they want to do.To me it seems like a solution in search of a problem, and once that causes lots of headaches at that, including - in many cases - limiting or preventing end users from using their hardware the way they want to.I'm not a fan.Heck, if it weren't for the fact that it is needed in order to boot from NVMe drives, I'd go back to a pre-EFI world in it's entirety. It's just needless complication that causes headaches.