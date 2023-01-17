MSI accidentally broke Secure Boot

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,787
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,268
Does anyone actually want secureboot?

It just seems like it causes more problems than it solves.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,787
Zarathustra[H] said:
Does anyone actually want secureboot?

It just seems like it causes more problems than it solves.
Click to expand...
I couldn't go without it not anymore at least, is shuts down so many attack methods.
For the home user who barely knows how to turn on their machine and panics on every popup with more than one button to click, it's probably doing them a favor.
 
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,144
Lakados said:
I couldn't go without it not anymore at least, is shuts down so many attack methods.
For the home user who barely knows how to turn on their machine and panics on every popup with more than one button to click, it's probably doing them a favor.
Click to expand...
Ehhh - I feel like there are more CVEs and showstopper issues filed against secureboot and it’s related tooling than it mitigates or actually prevents. The primary purpose and main goal of secureboot is still that you the user cede control of your hardware to someone else in the name of sEcUrItY. What we’re actually securing against is always hidden or obscured behind silly-named “vulnerability” disclosures and papers by researchers pressured to publish.

Disclaimer: I previously did professional work in OS hardening and actually contributed to parts of the architecture and implementation of secureboot for a certain arch.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,268
Lakados said:
I couldn't go without it not anymore at least, is shuts down so many attack methods.
For the home user who barely knows how to turn on their machine and panics on every popup with more than one button to click, it's probably doing them a favor.
Click to expand...

Meh.

"Secure Boot" prevents the boot loader on a motherboard from loading unsigned boot code. That's all it does.

It presumes you are somehow exposed to malware that does something to the bootloader, but doesn't have the ability to attack the OS itself.

I'm not a security researcher, but I can't think of a single attack vector where an attacker could write to your boot loader, but not just easily make changes to the OS itself that accomplishes everything they want to do.

To me it seems like a solution in search of a problem, and once that causes lots of headaches at that, including - in many cases - limiting or preventing end users from using their hardware the way they want to.

I'm not a fan.

Heck, if it weren't for the fact that it is needed in order to boot from NVMe drives, I'd go back to a pre-EFI world in it's entirety. It's just needless complication that causes headaches.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top