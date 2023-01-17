MSI accidentally broke Secure Boot

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...aks-secure-boot-for-hundreds-of-motherboards/
Bios version 7C02V3C turns off secure boot and breaks the flags that would otherwise prevent a system built with secure boot enabled from booting by defaulting Allow Booting on Security Violations and Image Execution Policy to Always Execute.
290 models are included in this update, full list here: https://github.com/Foxboron/sbctl/issues/181
