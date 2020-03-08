Moving Storage Disk from Linux Mint to Windows Server 2016 Essentials

Hey Everyone,Need some guidance here. I want to move my server back to Windows Server 2016 Essentials from Linux Mint. It's a very simple setup. I have a new SSD drvie I will install the OS on, but I currently have a 6TB storage drive that that houses all my data on the Linux Mint server (Linux Mint is installed on another SSD.What I was hoping to do was install WSE on the new SSD, then magically it will just see the storage drive that was used under Linux Mint and be able to access the data, but I'm assuming it's not going to be that easy. I don't have a large enough external drive to copy the data to in order to temporarily move the data so I can format the 6TB drive under WSE. Do I have any options here?Worst case, I buy another 6TB and setup WSE with it, then transfer all data from the old 6TB to the new one, then I can format the old one after, but I'm not sure if I would have a way to access the data on the old 6TB once Mint is gone.Details on the drive:Any help is appreciated.