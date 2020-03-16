I am looking for some information or any places where there is alot of info about mouse pad surfaces. Specifically my problem is that it is extremely hard to choose mouse pads because their descriptions really dont tell you much. If there was anything close to descriptions of mouse pad surfaces that are similar to what we have for mechanical switches that would be great.



Right now I have the zowie GSR and its ok, I like it well enough but I think it could be a little slicker, on top of that I would prefer to have a much bigger mouse pad with this same surface or better. But I cant get any sorts of descriptions. Does anyone know what material it is made of?