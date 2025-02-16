Mouse not always powered on when booting PC

GamerNerves
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2023
- Messages
- 117
Hi! I have an Asus Rog Gladius II Core mouse that doesn't always have it's leds on and doesn't operate when PC starts up, not until I'm in Windows and unplug and replug it. I have disabled 'fast boot' and use for power plan 'best performance'. BIOS is up-to-date, though not the very latest, but the issue has gone on from every BIOS version to the next. I have two USB2 ports in the backside to which I connect my keyboard and mouse; I swapped the ports of the mouse and keyboard, but to no avail, the mouse still behaves as it does. What might be the issue?
In the spoiler are the most relevant PC specs of mine. I might add that I cannot update the firmware of the mouse via Asus Armoury Crate software, since it has always given an error when trying; the mouse has firmware 2.00.03. I have contacted Asus about this and wait their response, but I figured perhaps this is a common issue that somebody here might know a solution to.
In the spoiler are the most relevant PC specs of mine. I might add that I cannot update the firmware of the mouse via Asus Armoury Crate software, since it has always given an error when trying; the mouse has firmware 2.00.03. I have contacted Asus about this and wait their response, but I figured perhaps this is a common issue that somebody here might know a solution to.
Ryzen 7600X (using iGPU)
Gigabyte B650 Gaming X rev 1.3 (BIOS FB3f)
AMD chipset driver 7.01.08.129 (from Gigabyte)
Asus Armoury Crate software 5.9.13.0 (all subcomponents up-to-date)
Windows 11 24H2, build 26100.3194
Gigabyte B650 Gaming X rev 1.3 (BIOS FB3f)
AMD chipset driver 7.01.08.129 (from Gigabyte)
Asus Armoury Crate software 5.9.13.0 (all subcomponents up-to-date)
Windows 11 24H2, build 26100.3194
Last edited: