Mouse not always powered on when booting PC

GamerNerves said:



AmongTheChosenX Yes I have, it's always connected at the back of my monitor, which has two USB3 slots (both populated, mouse at the back of PC). I previously had it on my USB keyboard's single USB port, when this same issue happened with a Razer mouse, but that was on a different platform and the keyboard is gone too - I forgot to mention this when creating the thread. Do you have any relevant links concerning this interconnection with the Xbox adapter possibly? By all means elaborate on this. pendragon1 I'm asking if the knowledgeable people here know something about this in general. It is not normal that an USB device is not powered on boot. Browsing the internet, this doesn't seem to be tied to any specific peripheral, brand or model - in the linked thread someone is having the issue with a printer. The issue is not tied to AMD platforms either I must admit since I just found similar posts from Intel users (albeit rather old). The original poster states later that his SoC voltage adjustment made the issue less frequent, but did not in the end fix it - this is his impression. I'm not willing to tinker with voltages over this rather minor issue myself currently, it's not that irksome, but raising awareness doesn't hurt. Click to expand...

I'm not able to confirm if this is due to a recent Windows update or if it's just a problem with the Xbox wireless adapter.I bought a used wireless adapter to pair with the Xbox wireless headset for gaming purposes. I also have a USB KVM switch on my desktop to switch between my work laptop dock and my personal desktopThe first couple of weeks I used it, which I want to say was back in either December or January, everything was fine between both systems. One day, I sat my desk and tried to switch the KVM to the desktop from my work laptop and it took nearly 7 minutes for the desktop to allow me to use the keyboard. This was a problem for about a week, I could not figure it out and then one day I popped out the Xbox wireless adapter because I needed my front USB port and the keyboard switched between systems immediately.I have a shitty Logitech g513 and I also had a Logitech 502 hero, both of which have been giving me connectivity problems, so I originally thought it was the keyboard and/or mouse and/or the Logitech thumb software, and later ended up throwing out the 502 hero because the mouse never worked the same after this, but the problem still remains that if I try to switch my KVM with the Xbox wireless adapter connected, the system will not come out of sleep, the displays will not show the desktop, the keyboards will not connect, but like magic. As soon as I disconnect the adapter, everything resumes as normal and I can use my peripherals within a few seconds. I previously found links that explained other people having this issue but I cannot seem to find them anymore. The device itself is out of support from Microsoft so I don't think they'll be able to help you either. The drivers as far as I know are many years dated and unlikely to ever be updated again. Hell, you can't even buy this adapter standalone anymore. It comes as like a package with a controller which Microsoft doesn't sell as a package anymore.Since I don't use these headphones everyday, the solution has been to just detached the USB adapter when I'm not using it. Minor inconvenience, but I'll take it through what it provides when I do use it.