Mouse not always powered on when booting PC

GamerNerves

Dec 23, 2023
117
Hi! I have an Asus Rog Gladius II Core mouse that doesn't always have it's leds on and doesn't operate when PC starts up, not until I'm in Windows and unplug and replug it. I have disabled 'fast boot' and use for power plan 'best performance'. BIOS is up-to-date, though not the very latest, but the issue has gone on from every BIOS version to the next. I have two USB2 ports in the backside to which I connect my keyboard and mouse; I swapped the ports of the mouse and keyboard, but to no avail, the mouse still behaves as it does. What might be the issue?

In the spoiler are the most relevant PC specs of mine. I might add that I cannot update the firmware of the mouse via Asus Armoury Crate software, since it has always given an error when trying; the mouse has firmware 2.00.03. I have contacted Asus about this and wait their response, but I figured perhaps this is a common issue that somebody here might know a solution to.

Ryzen 7600X (using iGPU)
Gigabyte B650 Gaming X rev 1.3 (BIOS FB3f)
AMD chipset driver 7.01.08.129 (from Gigabyte)
Asus Armoury Crate software 5.9.13.0 (all subcomponents up-to-date)
Windows 11 24H2, build 26100.3194
 
I have a redragon mouse that works except after booting up. I.e. after a few seconds after booting up the mouse stops working and it lasts for a few seconds and then after that it works normally again. I have no idea why. I tried support but it's a redragon mouse and they don't care. I still don't know the reason.
I had that Asus Gladius, the first version, and it's not a good quality, and it crashed.
Try deleting the Asus software, without it and with it. Try deleting and reinstalling the drivers. Try the USB 3 connectors.
 
tried this thing?
1739727488907.png
 
It hasn't happened in awhile... but my Steelseries Sensei Ten does this sometimes.... very irritating, in my case the mouse LED's are lit but the mouse isn't responding until I unplug it and plug it back in...

I would replace it but I have large hands and am left handed and there are basically no mice on the market that will work for my handedness and hand size... So I live with it, as the sensei is pretty much perfect for my hand size and left handedness, otherwise.
 
I don't have any insight for you but my zowie mouse did the same thing, I'd have to unplug it and replug it to get it to work so I never really started using it because of that.
 
My Logitech G900 does not connect when I charge it and when I disconnect the usb cord the mouse works but the LED and DPI settings are borked, need to press reset on the mouse to fix. I too have an Asus Z690 Wifi DDR4 D4 board. Armoury crate is crap.
 
Regarding the issue I described, could this forum post be onto something? The person suspects that there are still slight USB issues regarding Ryzen platforms, but doesn't mention 7000 or 9000 series though. Any thoughts?
 
By chance, do you have an Xbox Wireless Adapter connected to your PC? I've incurred issues with my peripherals when this is connected coming out of sleep and during / after boot
 
AmongTheChosenX Yes I have, it's always connected at the back of my monitor, which has two USB3 slots (both populated, mouse at the back of PC). I previously had it on my USB keyboard's single USB port, when this same issue happened with a Razer mouse, but that was on a different platform and the keyboard is gone too - I forgot to mention this when creating the thread. Do you have any relevant links concerning this interconnection with the Xbox adapter possibly? By all means elaborate on this.

pendragon1 I'm asking if the knowledgeable people here know something about this in general. It is not normal that an USB device is not powered on boot. Browsing the internet, this doesn't seem to be tied to any specific peripheral, brand or model - in the linked thread someone is having the issue with a printer. The issue is not tied to AMD platforms either I must admit since I just found similar posts from Intel users (albeit rather old). The original poster states later that his SoC voltage adjustment made the issue less frequent, but did not in the end fix it - this is his impression. I'm not willing to tinker with voltages over this rather minor issue myself currently, it's not that irksome, but raising awareness doesn't hurt.
 
AmongTheChosenX Yes I have, it's always connected at the back of my monitor, which has two USB3 slots (both populated, mouse at the back of PC). I previously had it on my USB keyboard's single USB port, when this same issue happened with a Razer mouse, but that was on a different platform and the keyboard is gone too - I forgot to mention this when creating the thread. Do you have any relevant links concerning this interconnection with the Xbox adapter possibly? By all means elaborate on this.

pendragon1 I'm asking if the knowledgeable people here know something about this in general. It is not normal that an USB device is not powered on boot. Browsing the internet, this doesn't seem to be tied to any specific peripheral, brand or model - in the linked thread someone is having the issue with a printer. The issue is not tied to AMD platforms either I must admit since I just found similar posts from Intel users (albeit rather old). The original poster states later that his SoC voltage adjustment made the issue less frequent, but did not in the end fix it - this is his impression. I'm not willing to tinker with voltages over this rather minor issue myself currently, it's not that irksome, but raising awareness doesn't hurt.
I'm not able to confirm if this is due to a recent Windows update or if it's just a problem with the Xbox wireless adapter.

I bought a used wireless adapter to pair with the Xbox wireless headset for gaming purposes. I also have a USB KVM switch on my desktop to switch between my work laptop dock and my personal desktop

The first couple of weeks I used it, which I want to say was back in either December or January, everything was fine between both systems. One day, I sat my desk and tried to switch the KVM to the desktop from my work laptop and it took nearly 7 minutes for the desktop to allow me to use the keyboard. This was a problem for about a week, I could not figure it out and then one day I popped out the Xbox wireless adapter because I needed my front USB port and the keyboard switched between systems immediately.

I have a shitty Logitech g513 and I also had a Logitech 502 hero, both of which have been giving me connectivity problems, so I originally thought it was the keyboard and/or mouse and/or the Logitech thumb software, and later ended up throwing out the 502 hero because the mouse never worked the same after this, but the problem still remains that if I try to switch my KVM with the Xbox wireless adapter connected, the system will not come out of sleep, the displays will not show the desktop, the keyboards will not connect, but like magic. As soon as I disconnect the adapter, everything resumes as normal and I can use my peripherals within a few seconds. I previously found links that explained other people having this issue but I cannot seem to find them anymore. The device itself is out of support from Microsoft so I don't think they'll be able to help you either. The drivers as far as I know are many years dated and unlikely to ever be updated again. Hell, you can't even buy this adapter standalone anymore. It comes as like a package with a controller which Microsoft doesn't sell as a package anymore.

Since I don't use these headphones everyday, the solution has been to just detached the USB adapter when I'm not using it. Minor inconvenience, but I'll take it through what it provides when I do use it.
 
