That's still a mid-high end SoC and will perform quite well as the 670 (which is basically 3/4 of a 845 with two of its faster cores and the same 4 slower cores) does in the 3a and considering it's smaller form factor and thus battery capacity constraints, I would rather them put that 710 in there than a 855 for worse battery life.Considering this phone is more for advertising than volume sales given the price and form factor, just like the other foldable phones, I'm not too surprised it's a carrier exclusive and priced as it is. Maybe harsaphes will buy one and let us know how it it compares to his Fold.