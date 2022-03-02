Motherboard upgrade question:

T

ThatsAgood1jay

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2006
Messages
1,027
Hi all, My current rig (specs in bio) is in desperate need of a graphics update, and I've been eyeing a Sapphire 6900XT Toxic.

THE X370 Taichi only has PCIe 3.0, so obviously to use all the new graphics card, I need to upgrade the motherboard.

My question is: do I/Should I pick up a newer zen 3 processor as well? or just migrate my current Ryzen 1700 over to the new board? I

Thanks.
 
