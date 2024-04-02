Odigo
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2002
- Messages
- 806
Can anyone recommend a standard motherboard standoff screwdriver? Preferably from Amazon.
Oh. very nice! thank you.yea, just whatever size hex you are trying to tighten just find that size driver. You aren't going to find such a thing as 'standard motherboard standoff screwdriver'.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0189YWOIO
This is just good to have anyways.
$70 and still doesnt have the bit he needs. Way overpriced for what it is imo.You dont want the LTT screwdriver??
Funny you should mention it -- ltt's screwdriver doesn't come with a hex driver, and they don't sell one either. Does come with some Allen drivers ("H2," "H2.5," & "H4"), though.You dont want the LTT screwdriver??
Sarcasm doesn't come through on here very well...$70 and still doesnt have the bit he needs. Way overpriced for what it is imo.
no it never does. i've dealt with people swearing up and down his stuff is life changing in the industry. Sorry i mistook you for one of those.Sarcasm doesn't come through on here very well...
I have a $15 set that looks about the same that I got from my local mom and pop true value.
I've never found those sort of adapters easy to use. I'd rather just get a set of small nut drivers.https://www.ebay.com/itm/196199354439
I couldn't find one on Amazon quickly, it just gives a bunch of results for M.2 stuff.