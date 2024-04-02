Motherboard Standoff Screwdriver

Can anyone recommend a standard motherboard standoff screwdriver? Preferably from Amazon.
 
I grabbed one of those I fixit kits a couple years ago and have no regrets whatsoever. Some of the bit tips I don't recognize and have never encountered but when I finally do I'll be good.
 
I always just used pliers... :ROFLMAO:. For some reason the thought of a hex wrench never occurred to me.
 
Sometimes those guys can be hard to drive with a regular screwdriver. Get one of these for some extra umph:

1712330197816.png

https://a.co/d/cFR9cRG
 
If you do any electrical work the Kein insulated set might save your behind if the circuit is live or when a slip of the tip may cause a short.
 
applegrcoug said:
You dont want the LTT screwdriver??
Click to expand...
Funny you should mention it -- ltt's screwdriver doesn't come with a hex driver, and they don't sell one either. Does come with some Allen drivers ("H2," "H2.5," & "H4"), though.
 
applegrcoug said:
Sarcasm doesn't come through on here very well...

I have a $15 set that looks about the same that I got from my local mom and pop true value.
Click to expand...
no it never does. i've dealt with people swearing up and down his stuff is life changing in the industry. Sorry i mistook you for one of those. :D
 
Dopamin3 said:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/196199354439

I couldn't find one on Amazon quickly, it just gives a bunch of results for M.2 stuff.
Click to expand...
I've never found those sort of adapters easy to use. I'd rather just get a set of small nut drivers.

I'm not sure if the standoffs are metric or inch sizes, but suspect for screwing into sheet metal the 'wrong' next size up driver will work well enough.

Cheap examples I found on amazon, but I suspect you'd be fine with even cheaper chinesium ones from fleabay/temu/etc.
https://www.amazon.com/Olympia-Tools-Driver-86-513-7-Piece/dp/B09NRBRZKW/ref=sr_1_4
https://www.amazon.com/Dynamite-Metric-Nut-Driver-Assortment/dp/B000BQ4XPQ/ref=sr_1_24

Nut driver bits that work with your existing interchangeable screwdriver are also an option.
https://www.amazon.com/10068A-Driver-Metric-4-12mm-Nutsetter/dp/B09CLNXC9Q/ref=sr_1_21
 
