Motherboard Issue

Hey, I wasn't sure where to post this issue.. I'm new to forums, so if by chance im in wrong section please let me know..



I have my cousins computer. It fires up but doesnt show anything on screen. I tried replacing video card and cpu with same problem. I'm thinking maybe the motherboard.. everything is powered up and fans working fine, but no display at all. Tried everything in my tool kit except replacing motherboard cause I don't have another one here yet.



He has a ryzen 1600, 32gb ram, rx 580.



Any input would be greatly appreciated.