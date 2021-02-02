Motherboard for AM2/AM3/AM3+ build - 2010 PC experiment

keke

keke

n00b
Joined
Dec 27, 2020
Messages
26
I am considering to build an AMD powered 2010ish PC, as I have a bunch of CPUs (including Phenom 980 and Phenom 1100T).

Any advice on a good motherboard that supports Athlon 64 X2 AM2 CPUs - up to Athlon X2 6400+, and Phenom X4 and X6?

Maybe o also have support for FX-8370 (or FX-9590), if such mobo exists?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top