Motherboard for AM2/AM3/AM3+ build - 2010 PC experiment

I am considering to build an AMD powered 2010ish PC, as I have a bunch of CPUs (including Phenom 980 and Phenom 1100T).



Any advice on a good motherboard that supports Athlon 64 X2 AM2 CPUs - up to Athlon X2 6400+, and Phenom X4 and X6?



Maybe o also have support for FX-8370 (or FX-9590), if such mobo exists?