Most powerful PWM controllable pump?

So,

I am still in the early feasibility/planning stages of a "sound isolation by pumping water to the next room" build.

I currently have an EK dual D5 pump top with two D5 G2 PWM pumps in it.

I'm concerned this may not be enough power.

Is there anything out there on the market that has more power, and also has pwm control?

I've read of the mythical D5 Strong, but I can't seem to find it available anywhere.

If nothing with pwm control is an option, what are some suggestions for appropriate pumps that are out there?

I always though Eheim pumps were pretty badass, but looking at the specs, they are really not worth writing home about. I had interest in Aquacomputer's Aquastream pumps based on Eheim's designs, but the performance numbers are quite underwhelming.

Appreciate any suggestions.
 
Hmm. The Koolance PMP-600 seems like th emost badass thing I can find.

Requires 24v for it to really shine though.

Koolance has also discontinued the voltage controller for it, but it shouldn't be too difficult to source a motor speed controller on amazon or ebay.

What would be really awesome is if I could find one that would take a PC fan control PWM signal and translate that into 0-24v.

That may have to be a custom soldered job using some timer chips or something though. I have found a few so called "pwm fan hubs" that come with cases, and do something like this for 12v, but nothing 24 v...
 
