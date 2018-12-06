Mortal Kombat 11

Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,004

Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.
 
W

w35t

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2013
Messages
1,153
I thought 9 was fantastic, figured 10 would be as well but it was a huge let down for me.

I've always liked Mortal Kombat, I hope this one turns out well.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
MavericK said:
So far the arguments I have seen are:

1) Because the female characters are not as "sexy" as they were previously
2) Because the final boss is a female character

If that is really your definition of "getting woke" then I don't know what to tell you.
Click to expand...
You're not a conservative. Most of complaining about being woke is demanding safe spaces for six year old male mentalities and demanding a world that never really existed.

It's still hilarious because the fighting game community as a whole is decidedly full of minorities, LGBTQ, and a fair amount of women. They are seeing higher profits and proliferation than ever before. That's one of the reasons things are adjusting. That the ninjas aren't in spandex anymore isn't really something costing them money.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,662
If you're going to hate on a game, hate it because it's MK: The game series where everyone moves like a robot on crank. Obviously they aren't the worst fighting games, but their animation leaves a lot to be desired.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
Domingo said:
If you're going to hate on a game, hate it because it's MK: The game series where everyone moves like a robot on crank. Obviously they aren't the worst fighting games, but their animation leaves a lot to be desired.
Click to expand...
This! Let's behonest of the big three (Capcom, SNK, Midway) MK has always had the worst game play. It's character design of motion cap and pallete swaps has also always been laughably bad as well. It's claim to fame has always been over the top gore for the sake of over the top gore.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,347
Armenius said:
Yes, because there were no female fighters in the entire series up to this point :rolleyes:.
Click to expand...
Exactly, so what is the issue? You made that post right after that trailer, I am trying to understand what is "woke" about it.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
MavericK said:
Exactly, so what is the issue? You made that post right after that trailer, I am trying to understand what is "woke" about it.
Click to expand...
There's nothing woke about the game. It's been steadily maturing and taking a few odd plot paths (ie evil raiden) since it's get go from a joke of a game with shitty motion cap graphics. Some people are just demanding it stays some sort of infantile safe space for childish fantasies when it never really was that to start with. It started as a gag and wants to be taken slightly more seriously with all the money involved in fighting events.

Keep in mind that MK wants a larger audience the FGC as a whole is decided international and has been demanding more from their games. Part of that is even the fault of MK as MK9 and MKX managed to deliver the first passable single player with some sort of coherent story behind it. Nobody wants to see a final with 4x male ninjas and 4x female ninjas in mo-cap spandex with simple pallet swaps when there are no limiting hardware reasons do this now. They can do more and MK has actually gained respect and increased it's audience since MK9 so if anything the market has vindicated their change of direction.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,662
SOAREVERSOR said:
This! Let's behonest of the big three (Capcom, SNK, Midway) MK has always had the worst game play. It's character design of motion cap and pallete swaps has also always been laughably bad as well. It's claim to fame has always been over the top gore for the sake of over the top gore.
Click to expand...
Pretty much. Some MK's have been competitive (even old ones), but they've always had very stiff animation. That's been the case from MK1 all the way through the new ones + the DC games. There's something really weird about people fighting totally upright with fast/jerky movements. It made sense with motion captured actors, but they aren't even doing that anymore. They still sell really well, though. Probably far better than the SNK games ever have.
At this point I'd say that the biggest fighting game companies are Namco (by far right now), Capcom, and Netherrealm.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
Domingo said:
Pretty much. Some MK's have been competitive (even old ones), but they've always had very stiff animation. That's been the case from MK1 all the way through the new ones + the DC games. There's something really weird about people fighting totally upright with fast/jerky movements. It made sense with motion captured actors, but they aren't even doing that anymore. They still sell really well, though. Probably far better than the SNK games ever have.
At this point I'd say that the biggest fighting game companies are Namco (by far right now), Capcom, and Netherrealm.
Click to expand...
It's regional really. Capcom and Namco are global and sell everywhere for the most part, but then you are really talking about the Street Fighter and Tekken franchises. MVC and Soul Caliber are lesser seconds. MK is popular in the US... and that's about it. It's still widely mocked for it's simplistic game play, jerky motions, and single selling point of gore for the sake of gore everywhere else in the world. SNK still has a rabid following in South America and parts of Asia even if it never managed to become as much of a global brand. Also Capcom VS SNK is still widely regarded as the best cross over franchise attempt that played out vastly better thank Street Fighter X Tekken.

The importance of the American market has been cratering bit by bit as well and that shows signs of speeding up. It makes more sense to focus on a more global approach. It does not make sense to cater to simply American and Japanese interests and that's one of the reasons Namco is doing so well respectively, and SNK is still managing to survive.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,662
SOAREVERSOR said:
It's regional really. Capcom and Namco are global and sell everywhere for the most part, but then you are really talking about the Street Fighter and Tekken franchises. MVC and Soul Caliber are lesser seconds. MK is popular in the US... and that's about it. It's still widely mocked for it's simplistic game play, jerky motions, and single selling point of gore for the sake of gore everywhere else in the world. SNK still has a rabid following in South America and parts of Asia even if it never managed to become as much of a global brand. Also Capcom VS SNK is still widely regarded as the best cross over franchise attempt that played out vastly better thank Street Fighter X Tekken.

The importance of the American market has been cratering bit by bit as well and that shows signs of speeding up. It makes more sense to focus on a more global approach. It does not make sense to cater to simply American and Japanese interests and that's one of the reasons Namco is doing so well respectively, and SNK is still managing to survive.
Click to expand...
Right now Namco's biggest worldwide hit (Dragon Ball Z) is raking it in off publishing rights alone. Tekken's obviously doing pretty well at the moment, too. SC hasn't caught on like they hoped, though. That create-a-fighter thing keeps burning them, but they won't relent on it.
The SNK titles certainly aren't losing money, but they're pretty niche. At most tournaments they're one of the first events to finish up and they're often lumped in with the Anime titles. That isn't to say they aren't good games, but their biggest hits were the two Capcom crossover titles. #2's probably an all-time great game in general in spite Capcom's inability to ever balance the various "isms" in all of their games.
Capcom is at a crossroads right now. SF5 is dying whether they want to admit it or not. If they don't announce something soon, they might as well start sunsetting it. The last Marvel game has been DOA for a while and in spite of the rumors, there seems to be nothing solid suggesting they plan to make another. Yet Capcom is killing it $-wise thanks to Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and (likely) DMC. They might not even want to bother with more fighting games for a while.
MK does pretty well in Europe and most of the Americas. Not necessarily as a competitive game, but I guess it does well as a casual game. They might as well not even sell it in Asia, though. Then again, that's not too shocking. A lot of western titles struggle over there. MK being a shock value franchise to begin with doesn't help, though. I remember EGM posting that MK2 only sold like 200 copies in all of Japan back in the series' heyday, though.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
Domingo said:
Right now Namco's biggest worldwide hit (Dragon Ball Z) is raking it in off publishing rights alone. Tekken's obviously doing pretty well at the moment, too. SC hasn't caught on like they hoped, though. That create-a-fighter thing keeps burning them, but they won't relent on it.
The SNK titles certainly aren't losing money, but they're pretty niche. At most tournaments they're one of the first events to finish up and they're often lumped in with the Anime titles. That isn't to say they aren't good games, but their biggest hits were the two Capcom crossover titles. #2's probably an all-time great game in general in spite Capcom's inability to ever balance the various "isms" in all of their games.
Capcom is at a crossroads right now. SF5 is dying whether they want to admit it or not. If they don't announce something soon, they might as well start sunsetting it. The last Marvel game has been DOA for a while and in spite of the rumors, there seems to be nothing solid suggesting they plan to make another. Yet Capcom is killing it $-wise thanks to Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and (likely) DMC. They might not even want to bother with more fighting games for a while.
MK does pretty well in Europe and most of the Americas. Not necessarily as a competitive game, but I guess it does well as a casual game. They might as well not even sell it in Asia, though. Then again, that's not too shocking. A lot of western titles struggle over there. MK being a shock value franchise to begin with doesn't help, though. I remember EGM posting that MK2 only sold like 200 copies in all of Japan back in the series' heyday, though.
Click to expand...
Dragonball was always going to be a money printer and is closer to what people wanted from a new marvel than the new marvel was. SF will always be SF. MK is always going to be crippled and MK, it's a gimick, a fun one but it's there for gore and gore alone. Tekken has really taken off and its explosive growth in places like Korea hasn't hurt.

There were three Capcom SNK cross over games. However two of them launched on Sega Arcade hardware (Naomi, same guts as a Dreamcast or Atomiswave just souped up a bit) and the third launched on the old SNK MVS hardware, which wasn't as well known. SNKs base has largely been poorer countries in Asia or Latin America where the old MVS hardware kept running and the KOF series has a pretty rich cult following. So they keep doing fine. Unlike the Anime games (GG, BB) which don't quite have the old and tend to be flashes in the pan. SNK also has the advantage of being consistent, you know what you are getting in a KOF and they don't mess with what works all that much.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,428
If I can choose I would love a new darkstalkers game with a huge roster.

Also for some reason, the MK controls suit me better then street fighters, then again I was a megadrive owner, street fighter only released on that pretty late.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,500
MavericK said:
So far the arguments I have seen are:

1) Because the female characters are not as "sexy" as they were previously


If that is really your definition of "getting woke" then I don't know what to tell you.
Click to expand...
That is one symptom of getting woke. Deny it all you want but it contributes to the game not being as attractive to many. I admit I want the female characters to look good. Videogames are escapism and I don't want grey dull reality reflected in it. It needs to be idealized to some extent. The same as I wouldn't want an ugly fat male hero either. I already have me for that role.
 
L

Lmah2x

Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
909
M76 said:
That is one symptom of getting woke. Deny it all you want but it contributes to the game not being as attractive to many. I admit I want the female characters to look good. Videogames are escapism and I don't want grey dull reality reflected in it. It needs to be idealized to some extent. The same as I wouldn't want an ugly fat male hero either. I already have me for that role.
Click to expand...
If I didn't buy games because the male characters looked more masculine or had better physiques than me I probably would have a very short list of games to play. Not sure why this is even up for debate. I agree that it is nice to have characters in games that are more attractive, I really would not want to watch someone who looked like me in a video game all day.
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
M76 said:
That is one symptom of getting woke. Deny it all you want but it contributes to the game not being as attractive to many. I admit I want the female characters to look good. Videogames are escapism and I don't want grey dull reality reflected in it. It needs to be idealized to some extent. The same as I wouldn't want an ugly fat male hero either. I already have me for that role.
Click to expand...
Except the characters are still highly idealized and fantastical, that hasn't changed.

The changes in these games aren't brought around by SJWs. Those are a minority of people really. They are brought around because the market for games has expanded from acne ridden man children to the main stream. Games and developers that follow the market now see massive profits and do great, games that cater to people who want interactive softcore porn don't do nearly as well because that market is no a minority and there isn't really any purchasing power there to chase.

You're arguing for a safe space for an bitter and irrational shrinking minority who's relevance in a competitive market is declining and demanding developers and publishers take a hit for it because.... reasons....
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,500
SOAREVERSOR said:
Except the characters are still highly idealized and fantastical, that hasn't changed.

The changes in these games aren't brought around by SJWs. Those are a minority of people really. They are brought around because the market for games has expanded from acne ridden man children to the main stream. Games and developers that follow the market now see massive profits and do great, games that cater to people who want interactive softcore porn don't do nearly as well because that market is no a minority and there isn't really any purchasing power there to chase.

You're arguing for a safe space for an bitter and irrational shrinking minority who's relevance in a competitive market is declining and demanding developers and publishers take a hit for it because.... reasons....
Click to expand...
You know that's not true, yet you still feel the need to utter it. SJWs have been known to force developers to change games even after release, recently even. So don't tell me it's not about them. Oh yeah, we're already there "manbabies" the go-to excuse of SJW propaganda when political correctness isn't received well.

Sales of products catering to political correctness tell an entirely different story than what you assert. The minority is the SJW mob, who are looking for something to be outraged about, if nothing else then "how sexaulized" are characters in a game or movie, they don't intend to play or watch. But I know it is pointless to argue with you as you think feelings are more important than facts.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,500
Lmah2x said:
If I didn't buy games because the male characters looked more masculine or had better physiques than me I probably would have a very short list of games to play. Not sure why this is even up for debate. I agree that it is nice to have characters in games that are more attractive, I really would not want to watch someone who looked like me in a video game all day.
Click to expand...
That is the exact problem of SJW types they don't want to see games / movies / or even adverts which feature people better looking than them. And not just don't wanna see, that would be no problem, they actively seek to destroy products that feature them, even if they are not interested in the product. That is why catering to the politically correct SJW narrative will never result in extra sales. Or if pushed too overtly will result in diminished sales.
 
  • Like
Reactions: spine
like this
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,610
M76 said:
You know that's not true, yet you still feel the need to utter it. SJWs have been known to force developers to change games even after release, recently even. So don't tell me it's not about them. Oh yeah, we're already there "manbabies" the go-to excuse of SJW propaganda when political correctness isn't received well.
Click to expand...
This was a problem for people long before MK11. There was always tons of complaints about RPGs giving female characters "+2 battle thong with breast jiggle enhancements."
 
S

SOAREVERSOR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
292
M76 said:
You know that's not true, yet you still feel the need to utter it. SJWs have been known to force developers to change games even after release, recently even. So don't tell me it's not about them. Oh yeah, we're already there "manbabies" the go-to excuse of SJW propaganda when political correctness isn't received well.

Sales of products catering to political correctness tell an entirely different story than what you assert. The minority is the SJW mob, who are looking for something to be outraged about, if nothing else then "how sexaulized" are characters in a game or movie, they don't intend to play or watch. But I know it is pointless to argue with you as you think feelings are more important than facts.
Click to expand...
Ok there incel
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,500
Well, well, well they didn't just confirm that they are deliberately de-sexualizing female fighters, but outright lied about the reason and shat on people who criticized them all in one go.

And as it seems they have been banning people on the steam forums who criticize this.

The Streisand effect is in full steam. We might just be hours away from them closing all discussions until the game's release.

But there is nothing to see here, we're just imagining things, there is no wokeness. Meanwhile MK12 will feature all the women in chadors, while the men run around in thongs.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,500
Colonel Sanders said:
"no, it's the SJWs who are creating the outrage culture"
Click to expand...
You have something to say?

FYI:

Actually not for your information, as your head is enveloped in a reason repelling field, so for the information of anyone reasonable who might be reading.

Saying that being being upset about outrage culture ruining our escapism is also outrage culture is a false equivalency. We have good reason to be upset, because they're demanding changes in games and movies we used to be excited about. For the sole reason to appease those who aren't even interested in them in the first place.

I'm sorry that they are using the quran as their template for designing characters. And I'm sorry that they think hiding female sexuality is a virtuous thing. I just hope they don't escalate to genital mutilation, and throwing acid on women who show skin. Try to say it is not regression, when they are hearkening back to teachings from the early middle ages.

Go ahead, call me a man child. Because if growing up means being repulsed by sexy women showing skin, then I never want to grow up.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,425
If this isn't the definition of hypocrisy then I don't know what is.
upload_2019-4-2_9-1-47.png
upload_2019-4-2_9-13-14.png

upload_2019-4-2_9-5-4.png
upload_2019-4-2_9-5-28.png
 
spine

spine

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 4, 2003
Messages
2,622
M76 said:
That is the exact problem of SJW types they don't want to see games / movies / or even adverts which feature people better looking than them. And not just don't wanna see, that would be no problem, they actively seek to destroy products that feature them, even if they are not interested in the product. That is why catering to the politically correct SJW narrative will never result in extra sales. Or if pushed too overtly will result in diminished sales.
Click to expand...
The SJW crowd is made up entirely of people ashamed to admit they find attractive people attractive, and ugly people ugly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top