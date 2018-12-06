Mortal Kombat 11

Right now Namco's biggest worldwide hit (Dragon Ball Z) is raking it in off publishing rights alone. Tekken's obviously doing pretty well at the moment, too. SC hasn't caught on like they hoped, though. That create-a-fighter thing keeps burning them, but they won't relent on it.

The SNK titles certainly aren't losing money, but they're pretty niche. At most tournaments they're one of the first events to finish up and they're often lumped in with the Anime titles. That isn't to say they aren't good games, but their biggest hits were the two Capcom crossover titles. #2's probably an all-time great game in general in spite Capcom's inability to ever balance the various "isms" in all of their games.

Capcom is at a crossroads right now. SF5 is dying whether they want to admit it or not. If they don't announce something soon, they might as well start sunsetting it. The last Marvel game has been DOA for a while and in spite of the rumors, there seems to be nothing solid suggesting they plan to make another. Yet Capcom is killing it $-wise thanks to Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and (likely) DMC. They might not even want to bother with more fighting games for a while.

MK does pretty well in Europe and most of the Americas. Not necessarily as a competitive game, but I guess it does well as a casual game. They might as well not even sell it in Asia, though. Then again, that's not too shocking. A lot of western titles struggle over there. MK being a shock value franchise to begin with doesn't help, though. I remember EGM posting that MK2 only sold like 200 copies in all of Japan back in the series' heyday, though.