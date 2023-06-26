More Pictures of NVIDIA's Cinder Block-sized RTX 4090 Ti

It’s too big

“The card's PCB isn't conventional—not perpendicular to the plane of the motherboard like any other add-in card—but is rather along the plane of the motherboard, with additional breakaway daughter cards interfacing with the sole 12VHPWR power connector, and the PCIe slot. This slender, ruler-shaped PCB spans the entire length of the card, without coming in the way of its heat dissipation surfaces. The length is used for the large AD102 ASIC that's probably maxed out (with all its 144 SM enabled), twelve GDDR6X (possibly faster 23 Gbps), and a mammoth VRM that nearly maxes out the 600 W continuous power delivery design limit of the 12VHPWR.”

1687787146948.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310516/...cinder-block-sized-rtx-4090-ti-cooler-surface
 
