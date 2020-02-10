erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,310
500 Watts? you got to be kidding me, that's crazy
"Then we have SDV or Software Development Vehicles which are also prototypes, but I would say much closer to the final mainstream product. These appear to use standard PCIe although it is not clear how Intel plans to manage that considering they are still drawing 500W from the wall. Maybe Intel plans to augment its GPUs in a separate enclosure or through some auxiliary PSU. The fact that there is a PCIe expansion box present in the table and the SDV all list "new design" seems to lend credence to this theory. The 500W variant also pulls 48V in total. This is absolutely insane as far as DC goes. To put this into context, most computer Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units usually use a 48V input (and can output over 2000W of power).
If Intel succeeds in this absolutely crazy plan, things are going to get very very exciting for gamers in 2021. MCM is the future of computing as AMD has already proved and looks like Intel might actually beat them to the punch."
Monstrous 500W Intel Xe MCM Flagship GPU Leaked In Internal Documents - 4 Xe Tiles Stacked Using Foveros 3D Packaging
What is probably the biggest leak in the (admittedly short) history of the Xe GPU has just occurred. The good folks over at DigitalTrends managed to get their hands on some internal presentations by the Intel GPU design team and it confirms what we have long suspected: Intel is taking a leaf out...
wccftech.com