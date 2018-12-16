Monitors for software development

FYI it’s just the resolution / aspect ratio that gives you more workspace. The screen size will affect ppi which will affect clarity of text and such.



So a 32” 4K will get you the same increased workspace, but it will (obviously) be smaller text and such.



Depending on what kind of magnification settings you use and how far you are from the display you may find a 43” doesn’t provide any improvement. For instance, I’ve been running a 43” 4K TV as my monitor for about a month now. it’s a little over 2.5 feet from where I sit, and I’ve settled on a 150% scaling setting to be able to use the screen without straining my eyes.



This makes the effective resolution of the display 2560x1440, which is more than my previous setup gave me, but I’m not using a full 4K workspace. I’ve also found that it would be easier to take in the whole screen if I could push it back another 6” or so but I don’t have the room for that.



Anyways, ymmv, maybe you’ve got eagle eyes and won’t need any scaling, but I wanted to caution against expecting a big improvement in usable space with that upgrade.